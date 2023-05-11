The 1 Person Danielle Cabral Needs to ‘Squash’ Things With at the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13 Reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion episode was filmed on April 20, and as usual, it’s bound to be full of drama. But for Danielle Cabral, it’s also new territory — this was her first reunion special since joining the cast. And on a recent episode of the Real Housewives podcast, Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!, Cabral shared her thoughts (and a little gossip) about what that was like.

Cabral seem excited, but apprehensive to film the reunion

Danielle Cabral | Bravo/Contributor

So… how did Cabral feel going into filming her first-ever reunion episode?

“I feel like I am excited to sit down… I don’t know if excited is the right term, but I’m looking forward to sitting down and hashing it out — and speaking my mind,” Cabral said. “I don’t know what to expect! I’ve seen last year’s reunion, and they come out, like, guns ablazing.”

Cabral also said there was “a lot to cover,” especially from her perspective and what she went through. “But everybody went through things, and there’s a lot to cover.”

Next, Cabraal was asked who the one person was she wanted to “squash things,” or get to a better place with, the most.

“Melissa,” she said with little hesitation.

Cabral hinted at some drama with Melissa Gorga

It seems as if several cast members have drama with Melissa, most notably her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. But Cabral insists her issues don’t have anything to do with that.

“It has nothing to do with Teresa,” Cabral said. “Anything I do has nothing to do with Teresa. This is all based on what people have done to me. I don’t go and like someone or not like someone because of Teresa.”

Cabral emphatically stated that her issues with Melissa, and anyone else on the show, are solely based on things that they did to her.

“I think it’s just surprising to hear you say Melissa,” the podcast host said. “So should we expect something happens between you two the rest of the season?”

Cabral hesitated again before saying, “Not until the very end.”

Could a big finale fight be in store? It appears so.

“That might be one for the books,” Cabral said of her falling out with Melissa. “I don’t know what all the chapters are in the book, but if I’m going to call it, that would be one one for the books.”

Cabral’s first season as a Real Housewife

Self-proclaimed “boujie mama” Cabral may have been new to RHONJ this season, but she’s no stranger to reality TV. She once starred in MTV’s True Life: I’m a Staten Island Girl, which was the series’ most-watched episode. She and her husband also starred in the HGTV series Family Under Construction.

Cabral’s first season as a Real Housewife was interesting, but it wasn’t entirely peaceful. Cabral spoke of feeling like she was placed in the middle of the feud between Giudice and Gorga, and her attemps to diffuse the drama didn’t help. There was also the luau episode where she flipped out after discovering her co-stars were talking about her behind her back, likening it to the times when she was bullied as a child.

It will be interesting to see how the Boujie Kidz founder handles the latest drama with Gorga.