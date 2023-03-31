‘The Bachelor’: Rachel Recchia Got Kaity Biggar’s Ideal Engagement Ring

By now, fans of The Bachelor know that Zach Shallcross is engaged to Kaity Biggar. The Bachelor got down on one knee and presented her with a beautiful Neal Lane ring in the season finale. Although Kaity’s engagement ring is dazzling, it’s not the one she would have chosen for herself. That ring went to Rachel Recchia during the previous season of The Bachelorette.

Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Christopher Willard

Zach proposed with a huge diamond ring during ‘The Bachelor’ finale

Zach Shallcross proposed to Kaity Biggar during The Bachelor Season 27 finale. Before getting down on one knee, Zach met with host Jesse Palmer to pick out the perfect Neal Lane ring, since the jeweler couldn’t make it to Thailand. “It’s like a huge disco ball,” Kaity told People while discussing her ring.

According to the outlet, the rock in question features a center oval-cut diamond and over 150 smaller diamonds, bringing the ring to nearly 3.10 carats. “There’s something about that ring that just caught my attention,” Zach said while discussing choosing the ring. ” I just, without a doubt, could picture Kaity wearing that ring and it looking beautiful on her.”

Rachel Recchia got Kaity’s ideal engagement ring during her season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Although Kaity’s engagement ring is stunning, it’s not the one she would have chosen for herself. During an episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Kaity stated, “I remember a producer asking me what kind of ring I wanted, and my ideal ring—and I’ve told Zach this—would be a gold band with an emerald cut on top.”

Kaity did admit, however, that she and Zach didn’t get the chance to discuss ring choices prior to their engagement in Thailand. And to be fair, Neal Lane wasn’t in Thailand, and Kaity’s ideal ring wasn’t really among the options presented to Zach.

Perhaps that’s because the ring was already taken. “I guess Tino gave that to Rachel last season,” Kaity revealed. During The Bachelorette Season 19, Tino Franco proposed to Rachel Recchia with an emerald cut diamond ring with an 18k handcrafted gold band, People reports. Unfortunately, their engagement ended after Tino cheated on Rachel.

Despite this, Kaity added on the podcast, “Either way, like I said, so grateful. It is a gorgeous ring.” Zach did agree that the ring might not be the most practical piece of jewelry. “It’s a little big,” he stated. “We’ve talked about it.”

Do contestants get to keep the engagement ring?

Bachelor Nation might be wondering, what happens to the Neal Lane engagement rings after the show ends? Most former leads and contestants have stated that the relationship must last at least two years for them to keep the rings.

However, there are occasional exceptions. In 2020, former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky recalled her breakup with Roberto Martinez during an episode of Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast in

“[We were together for] 18 months, and the reason I know that so well is because I remember they wanted to, like, take my engagement ring away. And I was like, ‘No, this is part of my history, like, this is mine, you cannot have it!’” Ali recalled. “Per the contract, it was supposed to be two years, but they let me keep it.”