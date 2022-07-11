‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Cast: Who Is James Clarke? He Rejects Rachel Recchia’s Rose

Bachelor Nation fans will be tuning in to ABC’s new season of The Bachelorette on Monday, July 11, 2022. The Bachelorette 2022 cast will be revealed with the limo entrances as per usual, but it seems Rachel Recchia might fall for a cast member who takes a bigger interest in Gabby Windey.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers regarding the cast ahead.]

Who is James Clarke in ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 cast?

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 cast | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Over 30 men will chase the hearts of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia this season. So, who is James Clarke from The Bachelorette 2022 cast?

According to ABC, James is a 25-year-old “meatball enthusiast” from Winnetka, Illinois. He has a “big Italian family,” and he’s excited to find the love of his life to bring home to his parents. “He is looking for a relationship with undeniable chemistry and wants to find his best friend with whom he can build an amazing life,” his bio continues. Additionally, he wants six children, and he’s a big fan of Lebron James and waterskiing.

Accept This Rose reports James seems to be a real estate broker in Illinois. Additionally, he reportedly was set to first appear on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, but it seems he will make his first appearance on Gabby and Rachel’s season.

James Clarke seemingly rejects Rachel Recchia’s rose

We are 24 hours away. Finally approaching what so many of you Bachelor Nation fans have been waiting for.. #TheBachelorette premieres tomorrow night at 8/7c on ABC and Streaming on Hulu @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/Wn7kV07U3C — Jesse James Palmer (@JessePalmerTV) July 10, 2022

A clip from the upcoming season shows Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey might have a few issues with The Bachelorette 2022 cast. A preview for the upcoming season shows Rachel attempts to give James Clarke a rose during an early rose ceremony, but he chooses Gabby instead.

“I’m sorry, I’m here for Gabby,” James tells Rachel while she’s holding a rose.

It’s unclear what happens to James after he rejects Rachel in the hopes of winning over Gabby. But hopefully, this remains the only instance in the show where this happens. Another clip shows Rachel and Gabby speaking with separate guys and believing the process will work for both of them.

“We’re each having our different conversations with different men,” Gabby tells the camera. “It is pretty clear that it’s gonna work.”

“It’s different being with them separately than it was when they were introducing themselves to us both,” Rachel tells Gabby.

“There are so many incredible men,” Rachel continued. “I think Gabby and I will finally get our happy ending.”

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 spoilers: Reality Steve reports Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s top 4

What we have all been waiting for.. less than an hour away until #TheBachelorette premieres TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! @BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/cbY5w5Y609 — Jesse James Palmer (@JessePalmerTV) July 11, 2022

Reality Steve has plenty of spoilers available regarding The Bachelorette 2022 cast. And it seems he already determined the top four men for both Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

According to Life & Style, Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillippo definitely make it to Gabby’s top four. It’s believed Justin Budfuloski is another frontrunner.

Life & Style also reported Rachel’s top four include Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco, according to Reality Steve.

We look forward to seeing how the season progresses and if The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers about the final four for each woman are correct. If so, we also can’t wait to see what happens to James Clarke.

The Bachelorette 2022 premieres Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Premiere: How to Watch Without Cable