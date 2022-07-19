‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 Cast: Who Is Nate Mitchell?

ABC brought 32 men into The Bachelorette 2022 cast to meet Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. The two women started their historic season by greeting each of the men as they got out of their limos. It looks like Nate Mitchell will come to the forefront, as he has a one-on-one date with Gabby. So, who is Nate? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead regarding Gabby Windey’s top four men.]

Who is Nate Mitchell? He and Gabby Windey have a one-on-one date early on

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia meeting Nate Mitchell | ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette 2022 cast member Nate Mitchell, 33, is an electrical engineer hailing from Chicago, Illinois. According to his ABC bio, he’s “humble and hardworking,” and lives life to the fullest while also hoping to find true love. As for the kind of woman Nate wants, he hopes to find someone “kind, adventurous, smart, and ready to complete his beautiful family.” Nate also loves a funny woman, so he and Gabby might be the perfect fit. When it comes to dates, Nate loves to plan a romantic picnic.

A new clip from The Bachelorette Season 19 shows Gabby and Nate on a one-on-one, so it seems like Gabby establishes an early interest in the cast member. “I think today’s really showed me that Nate has great character,” Gabby says. “It’s just been so fun to really peel back the layers and get to know him.”

Nate then opens up to Gabby about his 6-year-old daughter. “Hearing his story about his daughter, I feel like it does bring me closer to him,” she says. “And I can just see him having such a big capacity for love.”

Does Nate Mitchell make it to Gabby Windey’s top 4?

Now Nate, you didn't have to go and make me cry like that. pic.twitter.com/1dRZf8pjYc — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 15, 2022

Nate Mitchell and Gabby Windey clearly have an early connection on the show. But is he one of The Bachelorette 2022 cast members who make it to Gabby’s top four men?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Nate makes it too far. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Johnny DePhillipo, Erich Schwer, and Jason Alabaster are likely in the top four. The spoiler guru also suspects that Justin Budfuloski makes it to Gabby’s top four.

The teaser for the season also shows Gabby and Nate kissing each other in another country and taking a helicopter ride together. This must mean that Nate makes it through the first couple of rose ceremonies to hop aboard the cruise ship and travel abroad with Rachel and Gabby. We look forward to seeing how far Nate gets before he reportedly gets axed.

Will fans see ‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 cast member join the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast?

Don't be crabby, we're headed back to the beach! ?? The doors to paradise open Sept 27 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ocBNYyo9O2 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) June 16, 2022

Nate seems like a great addition to The Bachelorette 2022 cast. If he doesn’t make it all the way with Gabby or Rachel this season, will fans see him as part of the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast?

Sadly, fans are unlikely to see Nate on Bachelor in Paradise this coming season. Spoilers on Reddit reveal Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris joined the cast. This information also reveals Johnny doesn’t make it all the way to the end with Gabby despite reportedly being in her top four.

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

