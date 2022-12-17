The Real Meaning Behind The Beatles’ 1963 Christmas Message to Fans

The Beatles fans were used to the unusual statements John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr historically made during interviews. However, in 1963, the group released a Christmas message specifically tailored to their fan club members. What was the real meaning behind their holiday message?

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon of The Beatles | David Redfern/Redferns

The Beatles released limited-edition Christmas singles to fan club members for six years

Per Rolling Stone, between 1963 and 1969, the Beatles sent limited-edition Christmas singles to their fan club members every year. These singles were unlike anything fans had ever heard from the Fab Four.

These plastic records consisted of messages, skits, and songs. These rare 45s were hard to come across until 2017, when the Christmas messages were ultimately reissued on vinyl as part of a limited-edition box set titled, The Christmas Records.

What was the real meaning behind The Beatles’ message to fans during Christmas 1963?

During their first fan club Christmas message, the Beatles used wordplay, music, and gags to introduce themselves to fans. Although the 45 had many traditional elements and personal statements, there was plenty of goofing around too. However, the real meaning behind the record was to show gratitude for fans’ support.

The Beatles sang an off-key and wrong-word version of “Good King Wenceslas.” They said the snow was not “deep and crisp and crispy,” not “deep and crisp and even” the original lyrics.

Lennon introduced himself by saying, “Hello, this is John speaking with his voice.” He said the record reached fans at the end of a “really gear year.” John thanked fans for the cards he received for his birthday. He said, “I’d love to reply to everyone personally, but I haven’t enough pens.”

McCartney thanked fans for their dedication. “We’re all dead pleased by how you treated us in 1963, and we will try to please you with the types of songs we write and record next year.” He later wished fans a “happy crimble and a merry new year.”

McCartney passed the mike over to Starr, who wished everyone a “merry happy new year, and folks happy Christmas. May every wish you have be granted.”

Harrison joked to Starr: “Thank you, Ringo, we’ll phone you!” He later thanked their fan club officers. Harrison hoped to continue to please fans because it’s the “reaction to the records that matter.”

The Beatles’ press officer was the brainchild behind the holiday messaging

Promotional poster for The Beatles 1963 Christmas shows | GAB Archive/Redferns

The Beatles’ press officer, Tony Barrow, was the person who suggested the group record a Christmas greeting for their fan club. He wrote the script, which the band loosely followed.

“I cut the tape recording with scissors, patched the pieces together, and let the discarded bits drop to the floor,” Barrow wrote in his memoir, John, Paul, George, Ringo and Me. “In doing this, we destroyed a master tape that at some future date might have raised many thousands of pounds at auction as a unique piece of memorabilia, particularly with all the unused bad language left in!”

Rolling Stone noted that 30,000 copies of the single were pressed on Lyntone “flexi-vinyl” and sent to fan-club members in the first week of December.