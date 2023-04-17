The Beatles Album That Inspired Brian Wilson to Write ‘God Only Knows’

“God Only Knows” is one of the best songs by The Beach Boys and is a beautiful love ballad. Many famous musicians regard it as an excellent track, which continues to be popular almost 60 years later. While The Beach Boys did have a slight rivalry with The Beatles during the 1960s, Brian Wilson’s inspiration for “God Only Knows” came to him after listening to a Beatles album that profoundly impacted him.

Brian Wilson Remembered Hearing ‘Rubber Soul’ for the first time

Rubber Soul is the sixth studio album by The Beatles and debuted in 1965. The album reached No. 1 in the U.S. and the U.K., featuring the No. 1 hit single “We Can Work it Out”. While The Beatles would have more successful albums like The White Album and Abbey Road, Rubber Soul was a massive influence on Brian Wilson.

In an interview shared by Far Out, Wilson shared the story of when he first heard Rubber Soul He was at a house in Hollywood where one of his friends brought the album and played it for him. He was immediately struck by it, and wanted to start writing new music right after listening to it.

“It must have been in November of 1965,” Wilson shared. “I was living in this house in the Hollywood Hills then, way up on Laurel Way, and I remember sitting in the living room one night talking with some friends when another friend came in with a copy of the Beatles’ new one, Rubber Soul, I don’t know if it had even come out yet. But he had it and so we put it on the record player and, wow. As soon as I started hearing it, I loved it. I mean, LOVED it!”

Brian Wilson wrote ‘God Only Knows’ after listening to The Beatles’ album

“God Only Knows” debuted in 1966 as the B-side to the “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” single. The song peaked at No. 39 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, but its legacy goes beyond that. It was also included on The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, which reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200. The legendary track was written by Brian Wilson but performed by his brother, Carl Wilson.

In an interview with Reverb (shared via The Cannabist), Wilson wrote “God Only Knows” after listening to Rubber Soul and smoking weed. The Beatles’ album blew him away, and the tune seemed to come to him magically.

“I listened to Rubber Soul and smoked some marijuana and was so blown away that I went right over to my piano and wrote ‘God Only Knows’ with a friend of mine,” he explained.

Paul McCartney calls ‘God Only Knows’ one of his favorite songs

Brian Wilson openly displayed his fandom for The Beatles, and that admiration was given right back by members of the British band. Paul McCartney is a fan of The Beach Boys and praised the American band often, even in the midst of their 1960s rivalry. In a BBC interview, McCartney called “God Only Knows” one of his favorite songs and admitted it makes him emotional whenever he listens.

“‘God Only Knows’ is one of the few songs that reduces me to tears every time I hear it,” the “Let it Be” singer explained. “It’s really just a love song, but it’s brilliantly done. It shows the genius of Brian.”

Many other musicians have praised “God Only Knows”, including John Lennon, The Who’s Pete Townshend, and Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie. It’s fascinating how music from competing artists can directly influence each other.