‘The Big Valley’: 1 Star Left the Show After Being Drafted in the Army

A beloved Western drama series that ran on TV for five years, The Big Valley is still fondly remembered by many fans of a certain age. With a star-studded cast, including the iconic actor Barbara Stanwyck in a leading role, The Big Valley is often considered a precursor to shows such as Yellowstone.

Even though the show was only on TV for a few years, which isn’t terribly long compared to other Western dramas like Bonanza, the series made an impact. These days, many fans are discovering The Big Valley for the first time and diving deep into the life stories of some of the show’s cast members. That includes Charles Briles, whose tenure on The Big Valley was short but impactful.

What is ‘The Big Valley’ about?

Go outside in the cold? Nahh…we'd rather watch #TheBigValley today at 10a ET. pic.twitter.com/tTWRnCxhi2 — INSP (@insp_tv) January 17, 2018

The Big Valley tells the story of the Barkley family. They are a wealthy group of landowners who live and work on the fictional Barkley Ranch. According to IMDb, the series focuses on the family matriarch, Victoria Barkley, played by Stanwyck, and her children, including Jarrod, played by Richard Long, Nick, played by Peter Breck, and daughter Audra, portrayed by Linda Evans.

Victoria’s late husband’s illegitimate son, Heath, played by Lee Majors, also lives on the family ranch. He was the subject of many subplots over the Western drama’s five-year run. Filmed on location in California, The Big Valley featured sweeping instrumental theme music and cinematography. It also received several award nominations, including an Emmy Award for Stanwyck for her work as Victoria Barkley.

Who did Charles Briles play in ‘The Big Valley’?

#DidYouKnow #TheBigValley was the only western to be built around a strong, female lead character – Victoria Barkley (Barbara Stanwyck?) Join us in wishing the show a happy anniversary! pic.twitter.com/5Stkb8im4y — INSP (@insp_tv) September 15, 2021

He wasn’t on the series for long, but Charles Briles made a big impact. Briles only appeared in the first season of The Big Valley, playing the youngest Barkley son, Eugene Barkley. Briles was new to acting when he landed the role of Eugene, and ultimately, he would only act in eight first-season episodes before he received a draft notice from the Army.

According to MeTV, Briles was written off the show when he went to serve in the military, with producers explaining that the character of Eugene had gone off to medical school. Eugene was only mentioned once more in the series. For many fans, it wasn’t long before the character portrayed by Briles was a distant memory.

How long did Charles Briles serve in the military after leaving ‘The Big Valley’?

Ultimately, Briles’ acting career ended when he received his draft notice. He went on to serve in the military for several years. The Hollywood Reporter noted that he volunteered for the California National Guard instead of serving in Vietnam. He was also on duty during the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles.

Even though he didn’t return to acting, he didn’t leave the entertainment industry behind entirely. Briles went on to work as a TV screenwriter and stage director on productions based out of California. He never spoke out publicly about why he decided to quit acting.

Briles eventually retired, opting to live in Orcutt, California. He lived there until he died due to congestive heart failure in 2016 at the age of 71.

As for The Big Valley, it went off the air in 1969, following the steady decline in interest in Western-themed TV shows. The show is remembered fondly by everyone who deeply appreciates the Western genre, and it is still popular in reruns.