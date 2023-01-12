The Bold and the Beautiful is a famous soap opera. Since its premiere in 1987, viewers have tuned in to watch the glamourous lives of the Forrester family. Let’s look at a few behind-the-scenes facts about filming the show.

The Bold and the Beautiful cast I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Where is ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ filmed?

On March 23, 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on the CBS network. The half-hour show is the sister soap of The Young and the Restless. William J. Bell’s new soap opera became a hit.

On today's fan favorite episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Eric Forrester and Ridge Forrester compete against one another as lead designers in an elegant fashion show set amidst the romantic and glamorous backdrop of Portofino, Italy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/So8O1pPrfS pic.twitter.com/4bm1oTp2D8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 6, 2020

Aside from the drama with the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families, the show was famous for its glitz and glam. The series is set in Los Angeles, California, and gives viewers a glimpse into the rich and famous. The epic fashion shows and celebrity cameos made the show must-watch daytime television.

As for where the show is filmed, the production takes place in Los Angeles. The production company Television City is the home of many famous TV programs. Aside from soap operas, The Price is Right, American Idol, and Three’s Company are a few iconic shows filmed at the studio.

Many of the show’s sets came from real-life inspiration

Like many soap operas, The Bold and the Beautiful has changed its set designs over the decades. Yet, the Forrester mansion and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) home remain untouchable. The home sets haven’t had any upgrades and are constantly featured in the show.

As for the designs for the iconic homes, the producers didn’t have to look far for inspiration. According to IMDB.com, the inspiration for the designs came from the Bell family’s real-life homes. Bell and his wife Lee Phillip Bell’s house inspired the Forrester mansion. Meanwhile, Brooke’s home was modeled after executive producer Bradley Bell’s house.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ has been filmed at many locations

Although The Bold and the Beautiful is filmed on a soundstage, the show does outdoor shoots. Many of the California locations featured on the soap opera include the beaches of Malibu and the Santa Monica Pier. But the show’s trips to other countries made it a sensation.

Remember this #BoldandBeautiful shoot on location in Aspen? ? Tell us your favorite scene from this trip for #TravelTuesday! pic.twitter.com/jcyIPcsJQg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 16, 2018

Who could forget the epic fashion shows in Venice, Italy, and Australia? Or Ridge Forrester (Ronn Moss) and Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) romantic getaway in St. Thomas? Then let’s not forget Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) heartwarming reunion with her husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), in Monaco.

The show’s most recent location shoot was filmed in Aspen. The show made another return trip to Colorado in October 2022 when Ridge followed Taylor and declared his love for her.

There have been lots of location shoots throughout the show’s 35 years, and you have to wonder they’ll go next.