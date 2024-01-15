Have you ever wondered what the cast of classic TV shows made? While they certainly didn’t earn what current-day stars are earning, plenty of big contracts floated around during the golden age of television. The cast of The Honeymooners was paid pretty well when all things are considered, but there were some pretty big salary discrepancies on the set. So, how much are they making, and what would that look like in today’s money?

Jackie Gleason made the most out of the cast, followed by Art Carney

Jackie Gleason, the famed actor best known for portraying Ralph Kramden on The Honeymooners, was the creative mastermind behind the series. Because he came onto the show as the resident creative with the name recognition to draw a crowd, he understandably made much more than anyone else. According to several sources, Jackie Gleason’s CBS contract was worth $11 million, but that wasn’t his money, free and clear. Gleason was responsible for paying for the show’s production. Regardless, it’s rumored that he earned around $70,000 per episode filmed.

Art Carney, Jackie Gleason, and Audrey Meadows rehearsing for ‘The Honeymooners’, 1956 | Getty Images

Art Carney, the actor who played Ed Norton, Ralph’s best friend, didn’t have a massive contract, but he wasn’t underpaid either. The New York native was paid $3,500 per week for his contributions to the show. He earned more than his female co-stars.

Audrey Meadows negotiated for royalties

Audrey Meadows, who famously portrayed Alice Kramden on the series, earned $2,000 weekly for her time on the show. Meadows, however, did something that not many actors thought to do during the golden era of TV.

At her brother’s urging, Meadows asked CBS to include a residuals clause in the contract. He theorized that reruns might one day be valuable, and he was correct. Each time the series appears, Meadows’ estate earns a royalty. It was an uncommon practice in the 1950s but one that paid Meadows handsomely over the years.

Joyce Randolph was the lowest-paid member of the cast

Randolph was the lowest-paid member of the cast. She was also the cast member that fans saw the least of. According to the New York Times, she earned just $500 per week for her contributions to the sitcom. Still, that wasn’t exactly pocket change.

Art Carney and Joyce Randolph | Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In an interview with the publication, Randolph insisted that while she was salaried, The Honeymooners was hardly a full-time gig. Many sitcom stars spend the entire week rehearsing for their live studio audience. That was not the case for The Honeymooners. Randolph revealed that the cast did just a single walkthrough because Gleason liked to keep things loose. All told, she insists, the cast put in one full day on the set. What they did to prepare before that walkthrough was their own business.

How much would they be making in today’s money?

Randolph might have had a smaller salary than her The Honeymooners co-stars, but it wasn’t exactly an insignificant amount of money for the time. The average family income in 1955, the year The Honeymooners premiered, was $4,400 per year. According to The United States Census Bureau, men earned $3,400 annually, while women typically made around $1,100.

Radolph’s $500 weekly salary held the same purchasing power as $5,612 has today. Meadows and Carney were pulling in even more. Their salaries of $2,000 and $3,500 weekly, respectively, are the equivalent of $22,231.98 and $38,905 today.

Jackie Gleason’s salary is more difficult to figure out since he did pay the production costs. Still, if the New York Times is correct and he walked away with $70,000 per episode in 1955, his salary in today’s money might make your eyes water. Gleason would be heading home with nearly $800,000 per episode if The Honeymooners were filmed today.