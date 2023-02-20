‘The Challenge: World Championship’: Which MTV Champs Are Competing?

The Challenge: World Championship pairs winners and veterans from the MTV flagship, spinoffs USA and All Stars, and global newcomers to compete for a cash prize. Which champs from The Challenge are competing?

Amber Borzotra

She won her first season of The Challenge, season 36’s Double Agents, becoming the first Big Brother alum to do so.

Darrell Taylor

Following his Road Rules appearance, Darrell went on to win his first four seasons of The Challenge in a row. He still holds the record for the most consecutive seasons won by a male.

Jodi Weatherton

After a reasonably early elimination in The Inferno 2, Jodi won her next two seasons, The Gauntlet and The Duel, before leaving the franchise.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio

The seven-time champ is the winningest competitor in The Challenge history and holds records for the most seasons competed in, most consecutive seasons, and is tied for most final appearances.

Jonna Mannion

Throughout her five seasons on the flagship show, Jonna Mannion never made the finals. However, she returned six years later for the spinoff, All Stars, where she finished third place. She has since competed in two more seasons, winning both.

Jordan Wiseley

After finishing third in his rookie season, Jordan Wiseley went on to win three seasons in a row.

Kaycee Clark

The Big Brother champ finished second during her The Challenge debut and might have won her sophomore season if it weren’t for an injury. Even so, she returned for the following season, Spies, Lies, and Allies, and won.

Tori Deal

After making three finals, the Are You the One? alum finally notched her first victory in Ride or Dies.

Wes Bergmann

After winning a record-setting three eliminations, Wes Bergmann finished his rookie season in third place. However, he won his next season, The Duel. The Real World star has since made it to three more finals, winning one, before moving on to All Stars 3, which he won.

Yes Duffy

Yes won Challenge 2000 and failed to make it to the finals in his next two seasons before leaving the franchise. He returned for All Stars and won the first season.

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ cast also features MTV veterans

Other familiar faces from The Challenge include one-time finalist KellyAnne Judd, two-time finalist Nelson Thomas, All Stars finalist Nia Moore, and War of the Worlds finalist Theo Campbell.

Additionally, Survivor champ Ben Driebergen and Love Island winner Justine Ndiba, who competed on the CBS spinoff, The Challenge: USA, will join the cast.

USA champs Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, who also won Survivor, are competing.

Contestants who The Challenge, All Stars, and USA viewers might not recognize include I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Australia 8 contestant, Australian Ninja Warrior 6 alum, and Olympic gold medalist Emily Seebohm, Love Island Australia 1 contestant Grant Crapp, The Bachelor Australia star Kiki Morris, and three-time Australian Ninja Warrior competitor Troy Cullen. The Challenge: World Championship premieres on March 23, 2023.