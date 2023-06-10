‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’: Where Are Nataila, Kristine, and Michael Barnett Today?

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace features a perplexing and controversial story surrounding Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian-born child who was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett. The case gained widespread attention when the Barnetts questioned Natalia’s age and claimed that she was an adult posing as a child.

Over a decade has passed since the Barnetts welcomed Natalia into their family, leaving fans curious about their current endeavors. In light of the captivating docuseries, here’s a look at the latest developments in the lives of Natalia, Kristine, and Michael.

Natalia gets ready to share her side of the story following ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’

Back in April 26, 2010, Michael and Kristine adopted Natalia, an orphan from Ukraine, into their family. Initially, they believed Natalia was only six years old, but later, they began to suspect that she might be much older than what they were originally told.

The new docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, primarily revolves around Natalia’s captivating story. After uncovering her true age and allegedly experiencing physical attacks from Natalia, Michael and Kristine made the decision to leave the country and relocate to Canada.

Unfortunately, this left Natalia behind in Indiana, fending for herself. On her part, Natalia denied ever attempting to harm Michael and Kristine.

Building on the success of the series, an upcoming documentary, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, is set to present Natalia’s side of the story. According to Investigation Discovery, this new documentary offers a new perspective to the story while giving fans an update on Natalia.

This is what happened to Michael Barnett after the events in “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’

Michael and Kristine originally met while attending college together. The couple officially tied the knot after Kristine decided to leave behind her Amish heritage.

Prior to adopting Natalia, Michael and Kristine had three sons together. Their story, however, took a dramatic turn when Natalia came into their lives.

Amid growing suspicions that Natalia had been dishonest about her age and grappling with the distressing allegations of abuse, Michael and Kristine left Indiana for Canada. This action led to neglect charges being filed against them in 2019.

In October 2022, a judge dismissed the charges against Michael. The charges included allegations of neglect of a dependent, neglect causing bodily injury to a dependent, and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent.

Since his acquittal, little information is available about Michael’s current endeavors. Regrettably, he and Kristine went their separate ways in February 2014, marking a significant change in their relationship.

This is what Kristine Barnett is doing today

Similar to Michael, Kristine had her case dismissed just under three weeks before her trial was scheduled to begin. The prosecutor motioned to dismiss the case citing “insufficient evidence.”

In addition to the charges, Kristine made headlines after claiming that Natalia was physically abusing her. These alleged incidents included pouring Pine Sol into Kristine’s mug and attempting to pull Kristine into an electric fence.

According to Purdue Exponent, court documents revealed that Kristine currently resides in Florida. Today, Kristine has taken on the role of an author and professional speaker, advocating for children with autism.

Kristine is also the founder of the non-profit organization Jacob’s Place, named after one of her children. Notably, in April 2013, Kristine published her book titled The Spark: A Mother’s Story of Nurturing Genius.

Kristine Barnett has yet to comment on the new docuseries, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace.

