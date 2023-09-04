Levity, smothered with love, is the only way to make a tough topic easier to handle. That’s why producers of the breakout Peacock series, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning knew that comedian Amy Poehler was the ideal narrator.

Poehler, who also serves as the series’ executive producer, narrates each death cleaning episode, reminding viewers that prioritizing and organizing life before death is a natural and oftentimes humorous process.

“Amy Poehler and her company Paper Kite productions were partners with Scout Productions in this project,” showrunner JJ Duncan told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “As we all know, Amy brings with her a levity in most any situation – and yet her heart is so evident in all the work she does.”

“She really was the perfect voice to land this topic in the hearts and minds of an audience. The thing that struck me about working with Amy was witnessing how much respect she has for others. She and I were totally aligned with truly wanting to help our heroes as they death cleaned,” she added.

Amy Poehler ‘gets that’ laughter is important in Swedish Death Cleaning

Along similar lines as Queer Eye, the series follows the work of three real-life Swedish death cleaners, Johan Svenson, Katarina Blom, and Ella Engström. The death cleaning trio tackles a unique challenge each week and walks their client through the process.

Duncan said infusing the series with Poehler’s narrative balanced some of the more intense moments on the show.

“This was not just about ‘getting the shot of the clean room,’ or going for a joke,” she said. “It was about helping people deal with something that is traditionally difficult – and it turns out the idea of ‘laughter being the best medicine’ is a cliché for a reason. Laughter helps us through the toughest of times. Amy gets that.”

Amy Poehler lends levity during darker moments

Swedish Death Cleaning isn’t necessarily about death. Instead, it is about organizing possessions before death. “Based on the Swedish practice of döstädning, where people get rid of unnecessary belongings and put their homes in order,” IMDb describes the series.

Some episodes deal directly with death. One client has terminal cancer and the death cleaners not only help the client organize her belongings but make her life comfortable.

“When we face hardship in life, it’s hard to see that better days will come,” Svenson explained, who created a dreamy and comfortable bedroom for the client.

“Amy’s narration is that humor and spark of light we all use as a coping mechanism. In darker moments, laughter can be something we need to fuel ourselves with positive energy to see our way forward,” he added.

How does Swedish Death Cleaning make life better?

Blom, who is the series psychologist appreciated Poehler’s balance of what can be a tough topic. “I love how Amy balances this intense topic of death with her wit and humor!” she said. “She has always been fond of Sweden and Swedish culture, so I think she just felt this was a fit when she was offered to join the show.”

“Loss is everywhere around us, and despite that fact – we do not talk about it,” she shared. “We just push through and numb any discomfort with external devices. No wonder so many people are unsatisfied with their lives.”

“When we turn our attention inwards towards pain, we can work through it and understand ourselves better and what we need to do to make our lives meaningful,” she added. “In each episode, viewers get nuggets and tools to do this in their own life. I hope we can end the stigma around loss and death, and understand that embracing everything that life serves us makes us ultimately more alive, happy, and grateful.”

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning is currently streaming on Peacock.