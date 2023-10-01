Marlon Brando wanted to play James Can’s father in ‘Superman,’ but Caan ended up turning down the role.

Marlon Brando’s paternal role opposite James Caan in The Godfather is one of cinema’s memorable dynamics. But did you know that wasn’t the only time Brando aspired to be Caan’s on-screen dad?

Explore the fascinating “what if” scenario where Brando could have been Caan’s father for a second time. And it involved one of the most popular superhero franchises of all time.

Marlon Brando wanted to play James Caan’s dad in ‘Superman’

Caan won his sole Oscar nomination as the fiery Sonny Corleone in the 1972 classic The Godfather.

This breakout performance solidified his place in Hollywood and nearly landed him another high-profile gig. He almost found himself flying through the skies as Superman, the pinnacle character in the 1978 film of the same name.

Co-star Marlon Brando, who played Caan’s on-screen father, Vito Corleone, was keen to extend their familial dynamics to another project.

As detailed by Looper, Caan disclosed that Brando was so invested in him being Clark Kent that he strongly urged him to consider it. Brando was cast as Jor-El, which would have again positioned him as Caan’s father in the movie’s storyline.

Regrettably, Caan didn’t snag the role, and it eventually went to Christopher Reeve. This leaves us pondering a cinematic universe that almost came to be but remains a captivating “what if?” for film lovers.

Marlon Brando was this close to starring as the father of his ‘Godfather’ co-star for a second time

Before turning down the Superman gig, Caan gave the role serious thought.

Initially, Mario Puzo, the scribe behind The Godfather, was in charge of penning the script. Nonetheless, when Puzo and a trio of other writers submitted an initial draft, director Richard Donner wasn’t pleased with the result.

Feeling that the script leaned too heavily on humor rather than gravitas, he decided to go in a completely different direction.

Donner brought in Tom Mankiewicz, a writer famed for his James Bond works like Diamonds Are Forever and Live and Let Die, to refine the narrative.

The Mankiewicz version became the one that enchanted both viewers and critics when it hit theaters.

After Caan decided to pass on the role, the producers went with Reeve, a then-emerging talent. The part catapulted Reeve into a new stratosphere of stardom.

This is why James Caan did not star in ‘Superman’

Unquestionably, Brando was eager to portray Caan’s father in Superman. Still, Caan had a variety of reasons for declining the iconic role.

Initially, committing to two consecutive films didn’t sit well with him. Given his packed agenda, he hesitated to lock himself into such an extensive project.

In addition, suiting up as the eponymous superhero wasn’t his cup of tea. At the end of the day, he didn’t want to wear the suit.

Digging a bit deeper, Caan was actually a fan of Puzo’s initial script. During a stint on The Howard Stern Show, he disclosed that he found Puzo’s take on the story to be downright hilarious.

“You have to understand, that when Superman was made, it was written by Mario Puzo, and it was all tongue-in-cheek,” he shared. “It was hysterical.”

It’s worth noting that passing on Superman wasn’t an isolated incident in his career; he also said no to becoming Han Solo in Star Wars.