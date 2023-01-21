‘The Last of Us’ Star Pedro Pascal Was a Fan of Bella Ramsey Before Meeting Her

The Last of Us had a stunning debut on HBO, wowing both fans and critics, with many praising Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal’s acting. Despite never working together before, both of these actors had major roles in another HBO fantasy series: Game of Thrones. And at least one was impressed with the other’s performance on the show.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were in ‘Game of Thrones’

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey attend the premiere of “The Last of Us” I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pascal landed the role of Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones thanks to the help of a friend. He first appeared in the fourth season and was only in seven episodes. However, Pascal’s performance was memorable to fans with its depth and charisma.

Another character fans quickly became attached to was Ramsey’s Lyanna Mormont. Despite being a child, she became the leader of House Mormont after her mother’s death, and was willing to fight for her people.

Ramsey was only 12 years old when she joined the cast, and while Oberyn and Lyanna never met, their actors would star together in another show.

Pedro Pascal already was a fan of Bella Ramsey

Though Pascal’s character died in Season 4, the actor kept watching the show. He got to see Lyanna’s official introduction in the following season. The young character’s no-nonsense attitude captivated Pascal. Pascal said on Rotten Tomatoes TV that when he and Ramsey first met on the set of The Last of Us he was already a fan of hers due to Game of Thrones.

“I watched the show before I got on that show and continued to watch it after I departed and was able to meet and fall in love with Lady Mormont like everyone else,” Pascal revealed in the interview. “Yes, I was a little fanboy.”

Even though Pascal saw Ramsey’s episodes, he had a feeling that she never saw any of his. Ramsey did not hesitate to confirm that she did not. However, she does know how Oberyn dies during his fight.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play the two leads in ‘The Last of Us’

The two former Game of Thrones actors now star in The Last of Us. Pascal plays Joel Miller, who is the playable character in the original game. Joel is a hardened smuggler who has to deliver Ellie, played by Ramsey, to the Fireflies.

Pascal wanted the role after reading the script, but some fans were skeptical. However, that skepticism did not last following the acclaim the first episodes have gotten.

Fans can watch these characters survive the apocalypse now on HBO Max.