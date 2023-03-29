‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who Is Scorpio? Fans Think It’s This ‘Glee’ Star

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 7 brings three new masks to the stage — Doll, Moose, and Scorpio. The night features hits from the ’80s, and viewers will see at least one unmasking before the show ends. So, who is Scorpio? Here’s who fans are guessing based on the look of the costume.

Scorpio hits the stage in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Episode 7 for ’80s Night

'The Masked Singer' Season 9 contestant Scorpio

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 7 brings fans back to the 1980s — and Scorpio, Moose, and Doll will compete against each other to see who stays and who’s unmasked.

The preview for the episode shows Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nick Cannon getting into the ’80s spirit. McCarthy crowd surfs while wearing a pink tube top and sparkling spandex leggings while Scherzinger references her hair while speaking to one of the singers. “My ’80s bangs are just screaming for you right now,” she tells Scorpio after the singer’s performance.

As is typical, Jeong seemingly makes a bad guess that has the crowd booing. “Don’t boo! Stop it!” he yells at the crowd after guessing a singer’s identity.

The night also features Young M.C., Donnie Wahlberg, and Erik Estrada as guest stars.

Who is Scorpio? Fans think it could be a ‘Glee’ star

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 7 brings the Scorpio mask to life. Scorpio might be one of the most beautiful costumes yet. The singer is adorned in head-to-toe gold, including gold knee-high boots and elbow-long gloves. “Scorpiomask is sassy and ready to sting!” the official Instagram wrote.

So, who is Scorpio? Some fans think the singer looks like they could be Glee star Heather Morris.

“Reminds me of Amber last year. Maybe someone from Glee again?” a fan commented. “Lea? Dianna? Heather?”

“Heather Morris from Glee and The Masked Dancer UK Season 2 winner is my guess,” another fan commented.

Morris played the role of Brittany S. Pierce, and she showed off her singing chops in Glee. She’s already made her reality TV debut on So You Think You Can Dance in 2006. While she could possibly hit The Masked Singer stage, some other fans suspect whoever’s behind the Scorpio mask has the astrological sign of Scorpio. This wouldn’t be Morris, as she was born in February.

Other guesses for Scorpio include Ciara and Susanna Hoffs.

Who has been unmasked in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

Viewers must wait to see whether Scorpio is unmasked in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 7. Ten celebrities have been unmasked so far. By the end of episode 7, we expect to see one more unmasking.

As of episode 7, fans have seen Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, and Alexa Bliss as Axolotl.

Viewers have yet to see who’s beneath Medusa, Gargoyle, California Roll, and UFO.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

