The Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Drama: Where We Stand Now

March has been a wild month in the entertainment world. While the NCAA enjoys the March Madness basketball tournament, social media subscribers and celebrity fans are involved in a different kind of madness. For a month, drama has been brewing between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez after social media shade was thrown. Now, things are settling down, but an actual truce doesn’t appear to be in the making. We’ve got all the details about what happened over the weekend.

How did the drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez start this time?

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber | JB Lacroix/WireImage

The drama between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez is years old at this point, but the tension between the celebs has ebbed and flowed with time. Their most recent drama started in late February when Selena took to TikTok to show fans her over-laminated eyebrows. The video was supposed to be all in good fun, and it would have been forgotten by now if Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber hadn’t taken to Instagram a short time later to show off their eyebrows.

Gomez’s fans noticed that after the eyebrows post, Kylie and Hailey showed off their eyebrows on Instagram. The posts appeared to mock Gomez. That’s all it took for fans to go off. Gomez’s fans took to the internet to pull receipts. They theorized that Justin Bieber’s wife had a long history as a “Jelena” stan before she married Justin. Fans also theorize that Bieber’s wife remains threatened by Selena Gomez. Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are close friends. Jenner insists she didn’t intend to “throw shade.” She claimed, on Instagram, that she hadn’t even seen Gomez’s post before sharing her own brows.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber | BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The online drama continued through March and is now starting to taper off. Don’t be fooled, though. the tension could reignite at any time for just about any reason. So what has happened most recently?

March 24: Selena Gomez asks fans to stop bullying Hailey Bieber

We may never know the truth about the eyebrow drama, but Gomez seems to have had the final word. calling for her fans to stop harassing Hailey on social media. It’s not the first time she’s tried to squash drama involving herself and Justin Bieber’s wife, but this particular round of tension has been particularly intense. She took to Instagram on March 24 to ask her fans to stop harassing and bullying Hailey Bieber after Hailey reached out to her. Gomez asked her fans to carry on with positivity instead of harassment.

Selena Gomez | Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

While not much positive can be drawn from the situation, there is a silver lining for Gomez. She’s gained more than 20 million followers since the infamous eyebrow posts. It hasn’t been as kind to Bieber. Since the start of the drama, Hailey has lost 1.25 million followers, according to Social Blade.

Post March 24: Justine Skye checks in

While it looked like Gomez squashed the drama, or at least helped settle it down, things haven’t calmed down completely. At least it hasn’t completely dissipated, according to and partly thanks to Justine Skye. Skye caught the attention of fans when she tweeted, “what a world we live in eh?” not long after Gomez posted to end the hate campaign.

I wasn’t being shady.. I was being honest. It is a crazy world we live in where nothing is enough for you all. you guys have ASSUMED ENOUGH and it’s actually beyond insane at this point it’s been going on for over a month. What the hell do you want I happen next. For us to kill… — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) March 24, 2023

Skye was dragged in the comments so badly that she deleted the tweet, only to return with a lengthy rant accusing followers of manufacturing drama. Skye has been accused of throwing shade at Gomez in the past but claims her socials were “hacked” and that she’s never purposefully shaded the “Wolves” singer.

Justine Skye is a singer and a close friend of Hailey Bieber. Skye and Hailey have been spotted together repeatedly over the years. Skye was also friendly with Kylie Jenner, although the friendship ended years ago, allegedly because of Travis Scott.