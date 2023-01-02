The Strangest Thing About the ‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All Episode Was What Wasn’t Said

Each year, Sister Wives fans anxiously await the show’s famed tell-all episode. In years past, the tell-all episodes allowed for big revelations and the airing of grievances that feel especially cathartic after a season of confusing and complicated family dynamics. The season 17 tell-all episode is hitting differently, and it’s not a good thing. Viewers are largely unsatisfied, and the entire spectacle has been a bit strange. The strangest thing, though, is not what is being said but rather what is not being said.

Kody Brown refuses to discuss his relationship with Robyn Brown in the latest ‘Sister Wives’ tell-all episode

Part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all episode aired on Jan. 1. As the first episode in the new year, fans had high hopes that host Sukanya Krishnan would ask some hard-hitting questions. While she tried to coax Kody into answering some important questions, he was not interested.

Kody Brown, Sukanya Krishnan, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ | TLC

Kody, oddly enough, refused to so much as utter Robyn’s name for the majority of the episode. Instead, he danced around questions about her and evaded any suggestion that he treated Robyn Brown differently than his other wives. Robyn has also been particularly reserved in this year’s tell-all episodes. So, what could be happening?

Could Kody and Robyn be on the rocks, too?

Kody’s absolute refusal to speak about Robyn has viewers confused. While some fans argue that Kody fears talking about Robyn because he doesn’t want to confirm that he plays favorites with his wives. While that’s entirely possible, there is an alternate theory.

Robyn and Kody Brown | YouTube/TLC

Is it possible that Kody and Robyn’s marriage is on the rocks, too? It would stand to reason that Kody wouldn’t want to talk about Robyn and their relationship if that one failed. After all, he spent the last two years insisting that Robyn was the only person who understood him. It certainly would be embarrassing to admit that, perhaps, that wasn’t the case. It would also be uncomfortable to accept yet another one of his marriages failed.

Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

A rift with his last remaining wife could also explain some of the aggression Kody has displayed during the most recent tell-all episode. If that were true, though, what would it mean for Sister Wives? Would the show end, or would TLC continue to document the Brown family’s downfall? It looks like the show will continue for at least another season, so only time will tell.

The final part of the season 17 tell-all episode will air on Jan. 8. All Sister Wives episodes are available for streaming on discovery+.