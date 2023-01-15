‘The Vampire Diaries’: Paul Wesley Took 1 of Damon’s Jackets From Wardrobe

A cult classic with a massive fan following, The Vampire Diaries made stars out of actors Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, and Nina Dobrev. Exuding romance, fantasy, and intrigue, the TV show aired from 2009 through 2017, launching a media franchise that’s still going strong. The actors who made the show’s characters their own have consistently embraced the series, appearing at conventions and expressing their love for The Vampire Diaries. At a fan event several years ago, Wesley, who played Stefan Salvatore in the beloved series, revealed the piece of clothing he couldn’t resist taking from the set.

Paul Wesley played Stefan Salvatore in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Paul Wesley | Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Wesley was one of the show’s leads, making a big impression on fans from day one. Loving and open-hearted, his character, Stefan Salvatore, was often at odds with his brother, Damon Salvatore, especially when it came to earning the affection of Elena Gilbert. During the series’ run, Stefan goes through many changes, eventually taking on a more antagonistic, complicated role that divided viewers.

In PEOPLE’s #SexiestManAlive 2020 issue, #VampireDiaries' @PaulWesley tells us how he’s been keeping busy during the pandemic and opens up about getting a dog and launching a bourbon company with co-star Ian Somerhalder. Watch the full special on PeopleTV: https://t.co/cy7tOxqXO3 pic.twitter.com/gecwWj5OHi — People (@people) November 20, 2020

By the end of the series, Stefan becomes the ultimate hero of The Vampire Diaries, sacrificing himself to save the town of Mystic Falls. For many fans, Stefan is the best character in the series, someone who has often proven himself a better partner than the mercurial and passionate Damon, played by Ian Somerhalder.

Paul Wesley admitted taking a black leather jacket from Damon’s wardrobe

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder in 2009 in San Diego, California | Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Not only was Stefan one of the most charming characters in The Vampire Diaries, but he was also one of the most stylish. However, Wesley gravitated toward Damon’s wardrobe, as he revealed in a 2017 convention interview posted on YouTube.

Responding to a question about the items cast members took from the set, Wesley joked, “What don’t I steal?” before reaching for a black leather jacket at his feet and admitting he took the garment from Somerhalder’s side of the wardrobe department.

Wesley even pointed out the mic tape still attached to the jacket as proof he lifted it from the set when no one was looking.

Other ‘The Vampire Diaries’ cast members admitted to taking items from the set

The rest of the Vampire Diaries cast members in the panel interview were equally open about their propensity to swipe items from the set. Some even admitted planning to take some accessories and décor from Damon’s apartment before the show wrapped. Most admitted to grabbing socks from the wardrobe department. And far and away, Damon’s clothes were the most popular items to “steal.”

As it turns out, Somerhalder didn’t mind that his castmates took his character’s clothing. The actor has remained close with his former co-stars since The Vampire Diaries went off the air, frequently reuniting for social media posts and special projects. Somerhalder and Wesley even launched Brother’s Bond, a bourbon reflecting their affinity for their Vampire Diaries characters and real-life affection for each other.

Although Wesley and Somerhalder have gone on to work on many other projects, they have remained closely connected to the characters they portrayed years ago.