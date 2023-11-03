The series' longest-running host has a lot to say in a new book set to be published in late 2024, early 2025.

The View star Joy Behar is pointing fingers at everyone, including herself, in a new book to be published in late 2024 or early 2025. The project promises Behar will be “taking aim at everyone,” but what does that mean? Here are all the details.

Joy Behar will ‘take aim at everyone and everything’ in new book

The View host’s latest project was revealed via People Magazine. The publication confirmed via Joy Behar’s publisher, Regalo Press, that this book won’t hold back on little life details.

The book “promises to please both longtime fans and newcomers alike,” according to its publisher. “Behar’s acute powers of observation and her ability to vividly recreate the little details and fleeting moments that make up a lifetime.”

Behar, 81, will reportedly share stories on various subjects that span life, love, and relationships. It is as yet untitled.

The book will not be released for at least a year. However, the publisher says fans can expect Behar to “take aim at everyone and everything, including herself.”

Joy Behar kept a diary during one season of ‘The View’

On the Oct. 25, 2023, episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, Joy Behar and The View producer Brian Teta discussed celebrity memoirs. Teta asked Behar if she ever journaled her thoughts on all she had seen during her years as a panelist on the long-running ABC talk series.

She confessed she “kept a diary” the first year Rosie O’Donnell was on the show. “The one year that Rosie O’Donnell was on the show, I kept a diary,” Behar admitted.

O’Donnell exited the show after one season as a moderator following her famous on-air clash with Elisabeth Hasselbeck. She returned in season 18.

The View fans would likely enjoy Behar’s behind-the-scenes take on the show. However, the talk show host keeps those recollections close to her chest.

“I know they would, but I don’t like to do that. I don’t talk about The View much,” Behar replied. She followed that statement by claiming, “Andy Cohen is on his knees begging me to do a book.”

How many books has Joy Behar written?

Joy Behar poses for a photograph on the set of ‘The View’ | ABC/Lou Rocco

Joy Behar has written five books thus far. Two were marketed directly to children.

The titles include Joy Shtick: Or What is the Existential Vacuum and Does It Come with Attachments,

When You Need a Lift: But Don’t Want to Eat Chocolate, Pay a Shrink, or Drink a Bottle of Gin, and The Great Gasbag: An A-to-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World.

Behar’s two children’s books include SheetzuCacaPoopoo: My Kind of Dog and

SheetzuCacaPoopoo: Max Goes to the Dogs.

Joy Behar has been a panelist on The View since its first season, which aired in 1997. In 2013, Behar was briefly fired from the daytime series but ultimately brought back in 2015.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.