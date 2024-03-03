On Hallmark Channel’s The Way Home, Kat has finally found her long-missing brother, Jacob. But he’s not the little boy that she remembers.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Way Home Season 2 Episodes 1-5.]

Kris Holden-Ried and Spencer Macpherson in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

When Jacob (Remy Smith) disappeared two decades ago, he was just eight years old. His family has been searching for him ever since. Now, Kat (Chyler Leigh) has located him — in 1814. In The Way Home Season 2, Kat time travels back to the 19th century to find Jacob and, she hopes, bring him home. But things get significantly more complicated when she learns that Jacob is now an adult. After slipping into the pond on the Landry farm, Jacob was transported back in time. He’s been there ever since, and over the years has grown from a child into a man.

Who is this new, adult version of Jacob? Kat got a glimpse of him at the end of episode 5, when he returned home to Port Haven and was promptly arrested by British officers on charges of treason. His story will undoubtedly become clearer over the remaining five episodes of season 2. In the meantime, here’s what we know about the actor who plays grown-up Jacob, Spencer MacPherson.

Spencer MacPherson has appeared in ‘Degrassi’ and ‘Reign’

MacPherson is a 26-year-old Canadian actor who made his TV debut as Hunter Hollingsworth in Degrassi: The Next Generation. He also played Charles de Valois in Reign, Scout West in Northern Rescue, and Derek in American Gods.

MacPherson’s other roles include Sparrow in Astrid and Lilly Save the World and Xavier Baxter in the Paramount+ series School Spirits. Fans can also follow him on Instagram at @jspencermac.

He says he’s ‘so happy’ to be playing Jacob Landry on ‘The Way Home’

After adult Jacob made his debut in the Feb. 25 episode of The Way Home, MacPherson took to social media to talk about the role.

“So happy to be able to say I’m playing Adult Jacob in The Way Home! This story is heart-warming and gut-wrenching and mind-blowing,” he wrote on Instagram after his role was revealed. “It coordinates its attacks on your whole body really.”

“We couldn’t have even mystically conjured you, baby bro!! You’re a wonder, a fckin starlight… the most perfect Jacob we could ever hope for,” his co-star Chyler Leigh commented on the post.

MacPherson says ‘there’s a reason’ the pond sent Jacob to the past

So, what has Jacob been up to since he vanished in 1999? We know he was adopted by one of his ancestors, Elijah Landry (Stuart Hughes) and is now engaged to one of Elliot’s distant relatives, Susannah Augustine (Watson Rose). But there’s far more to his story, MacPherson says, including why the pond sent him to the past in the first place.

“You know, to quote the show, the pond takes you where you need to go,” he told Soaps.com. “And there’s a reason why Jacob was sent there. Also, not to mention, I think that it’s an incredibly traumatic thing for him. Going through that pond. I know for me, it would be traumatic as an 8-year-old. I think there’s an element of terror with the pond for him.”

New episodes of The Way Home Season 2 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. Episodes also stream the next day on Hallmark Movies Now.

