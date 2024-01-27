You don't need cable to keep up with all the drama on 'The Way Home' Season 2. Here's how to stream new episodes of the Hallmark Channel series.

What’s next for the Landry women? The Way Home Season 2 premiered Jan. 21 on Hallmark Channel. The season 2 premiere picked up immediately after the season 1 finale, when Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh) made a huge discovery that could help her find her missing brother Jacob. But even though one crucial piece of the puzzle has fallen into place, there are still more secrets to be revealed and adventures to be had.

Fans can keep up with all the time travel drama when new episodes of The Way Home air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. But what if you don’t have cable? Fortunately, it’s now easier than ever for cord-cutters to keep up with their favorite Hallmark shows.

New episodes of ‘The Way Home’ stream on Hallmark Movies Now

Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry in ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

Even if you don’t have a cable package that includes Hallmark Channel, you can still watch The Way Home Season 2. New episodes of the show are available to stream the day after they air on Hallmark Movies Now.

A Hallmark Movies Now subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 for an annual plan. In addition to The Way Home, subscribers can also stream other Hallmark shows, including When Calls the Heart, Chesapeake Shores, and Ride, as well as a rotating selection of Hallmark movies.

You can also watch ‘The Way Home’ Season 2 on Peacock

Another way to watch The Way Home Season 2 is via a Peacock subscription. Episodes stream live and are available on demand the day after they air on Hallmark. The Hallmark hub on Peacock also includes live streaming of new Hallmark Channel movies, plus on-demand access to select Hallmark movies and shows.

Peacock subscriptions start at $5.99 per month ($59.99 annually) for a plan with ads and $11.99 per month ($119.99 annually) for the ad-free plan.

Hallmark Channel streams live on YouTube TV, Frndly TV, and more

Hallmark Channel is also included as part of several live TV streaming packages. The cheapest is Frndly TV. A basic plan is $6.99 per month and includes live streaming of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime, UPtv, Great American Family, and more.

You can also get Hallmark Channel through YouTube TV, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo TV.

Finally, new episodes of The Way Home Season 2 are available for digital purchase on Prime Video, YouTube, and other platforms.

How to catch up on ‘The Way Home’ Season 1

Want to catch up on The Way Home Season 1? All 10 episodes are available to binge on Hallmark Movies Now and Peacock. Select episodes are also streaming for free (with ads) on Plex.

