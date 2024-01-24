'When Calls the Heart' returns to Hallmark Channel in April 2024. The new season will see Elizabeth and Nathan navigating 'their growing romantic feelings.'

Elizabeth Thornton is moving on. Hallmark Channel has revealed fresh details about When Calls the Heart Season 11, and it sounds like Hope Valley’s resident schoolteacher will take her relationship with Mountie Nathan Grant to the next level when the show returns.

Elizabeth and Nathan will ‘navigate their growing romantic feelings’ in the new season of ‘When Calls the Heart’

The season of When Calls the Heart (which premieres April 7) will see Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) in a very different place than she was at the beginning of season 10. Then, she was planning her wedding to Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally). But over the course of the season, the once-happy couple drifted apart. Elizabeth eventually called off their engagement in a Casablanca-esque scene at the train station, clearing the way for a potential romance with Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry).

While When Calls the Heart Season 10 didn’t end with a kiss between Elizabeth and Nathan, the pair’s relationship will continue to deepen in season 11, according to a synopsis Hallmark shared with TVLine.

In the new season, Elizabeth “embarks on a fresh start — with new romance, new challenges and new style. She and Mountie Nathan Grant navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles.”

Elizabeth shows off a new look in the ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 poster

Hallmark has also revealed a season 11 poster that suggests that Elizabeth and Nathan’s new romance will take center stage in the new episodes. The pair – who are the only characters featured in the image – gave into each other’s eyes. “The heart of something new,” reads the tagline. (Check out Krakow’s Instagram for a look at the poster.)

In addition to having a new man in her life, Elizabeth also has an updated look for the new season. The period drama is entering the 1920s, and Elizabeth is sporting a new, shorter hairstyle as well as a looser-fitting, short-sleeved dress with a higher hem.

What else to expect from the new season of the Hallmark Channel series

Of course, it won’t be all Elizabeth and Nathan on the next season of When Calls the Heart. Lucas, who won the race for governor in the season 10 finale, “must confront his past in order to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future.” Meanwhile, Bill and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) work together to solve a mystery that puts the entire community at risk.

Other characters will also go on intriguing journeys in season 11. Faith Carter’s story “takes an unexpected turn this season!” actor Andrea Brooks teased on Instagram.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. Episodes also stream on Hallmark Movies Now.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.