Morgan Kohan has some disappointing news about When Hope Calls. In a recent interview, she hinted that she likely would not return for a second season of the When Calls the Heart spinoff series.

Morgan Kohan says ‘When Hope Calls’ is a ‘beautiful world’

Morgan Kohan and Marshall Williams in ‘When Hope Calls’ | ©2019 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Shane Mahood

When Hope Calls follows two sisters, Lillian (Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon), who run an orphanage in the small town of Brookfield. The characters were introduced in the 2018 When Calls the Heart holiday special, The Greatest Christmas Blessing.

When Hope Calls premiered in 2019 and was renewed for a second season in 2021. A Christmas special aired later that year on Great American Family, but since then, there’s been no word on when – or if – additional episodes will ever air.

Unfortunately, it now sounds like fans may never get to see what’s next for Lillian and the residents of Brookfield.

“It’s a show that keeps popping by to say ‘Hi,’ but you never know,” Kohan told Hello! when asked about the in-limbo series. “I think it’s a really beautiful world and I’m so happy for my time in it. I think maybe, at a point, I would [return to the show] but I’m really excited with where my career is taking me now.”

“It was really, really special but I feel like a different person now from when I was filming that show,” she said.

Kohan is currently starring in the new series Sullivan’s Crossing, which airs on CTV in Canada and The CW in the U.S.

Great American Media did not respond to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s inquiry about the status of When Hope Calls Season 2.

When Hope Calls debuted in 2019 on Hallmark Movies Now. It was Hallmark’s first-ever streaming original series and later aired on Hallmark Channel in 2020. In 2021, the show was greenlit for a second season on a new network, Great American Family. A Christmas special aired in 2021, but since then, there have been no updates about additional episodes.

While Kohan returned as Lillian for the show’s holiday episodes, Hudon, her season 1 co-star and on-screen sister, did not appear. The Christmas special also featured an appearance from Lori Loughlin as Abigail Stanton, a character who was written off When Calls the Heart following the actor’s legal troubles in 2019. Daniel Lissing, who played Jack Thornton in the original Hallmark series, made a special appearance as well.

Morgan Kohan currently stars in ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ on The CW

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ | Courtesy of CTV

Fans are unlikely to see Kohan return to the When Calls the Heart universe anytime soon. But they can still catch her in another feel-good show. She currently stars in Sullivan’s Crossing, a new drama based on a book series by Virgin River author Robyn Carr. Kohan plays Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who leaves Boston for her hometown in Nova Scotia. There, she reconnects with her father (Scott Patterson).

With its contemporary setting, Sullivan’s Crossing is a very different show from When Hope Calls. But both should appeal to viewers looking for an escape from the stresses of the world, Kohan said.

“The world right now is hard and these kinds of shows let you sit down for an hour, go on a journey with these characters that you learn to love, and you enjoy your time and get taken out of whatever else is going on in your world,” she told Hello!

“There’s nothing too crazy or dark here; you’re going to leave that hour feeling good … Sullivan’s Crossing, Virgin River, When Calls The Heart – all of them are about tight-knit communities where everybody is in it together.”

When Hope Calls Season 1 is streaming on Hallmark Movies Now. When Hope Calls Christmas is streaming on Prime Video.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.