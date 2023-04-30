‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ on The CW Will Be a Must-Watch for ‘Virgin River’ Fans

Attention Virgin River fans: Your new must-watch show is coming to the CW. Sullivan’s Crossing is based on a book series by Robyn Carr, who also wrote the books that inspired Netflix’s hit series. Here’s what we know so far about the new family drama, which stars Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan, and Scott Patterson.

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ premieres this fall on The CW

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ | Courtesy of CTV

Sullivan’s Crossing follows Maggie Sullivan, a successful neurosurgeon in Boston who seems to have it all. But when her business partner is indicted for fraud, she find herself charged with negligence. After her business and career implodes, she returns home to Sullivan’s Crossing, a rustic, coastal campground run by her estranged father, Sully Sullivan.

Once Maggie is back in Sullivan’s Crossing, she rekindles old friendships and builds new ones with local residents, including a handsome newcomer named Cal Jones. As Maggie works to clear her name, she is also forced to confront her painful past.

The 10-episode series is currently airing on CTV in Canada. Sullivan’s Crossing will premiere in fall 2023 on The CW, though a specific release date has not been announced. Kohan from Hallmark’s When Hope Calls plays Maggie, while One Tree Hill star Murray portrays Cal. Gilmore Girls star Patterson plays Maggie’s father Sully.

‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is based on a book series by ‘Virgin River’ author Robyn Carr

Robyn Carr, author of the ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ books | Courtesy of Robyn Carr

Sullivan’s Crossing is tailor-made to appeal to fans of Virgin River. For one, it’s based on a series of five books by best-selling author Carr. Like Virgin River’s Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckinridge), Maggie from Sullivan’s Crossing works in the medical field. After a personal crisis upends her life, she finds herself moving from a big city to a small town, where she gets caught up in new romances and drama. Plus, the show comes from the same team that created the hit Netflix series, including executive producer Roma Roth.

“It’s a pleasure to be working once again with executive producer and showrunner Roma Roth to bring yet another one of my novel series to life on the small screen,” Carr said in a statement. She also praised Sullivan’s Crossing casting, saying that Patterson was “the ideal actor to play Sully Sullivan” and describing Kohan and Murray as “the perfect fit as Maggie Sullivan and Cal Jones.”

When will ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 be released on Netflix?

The news that Sullivan’s Crossing will soon be available to watch in the U.S. should be welcome news for Virgin River fans who are eagerly waiting for an update about when that show’s fifth season will hit Netflix.

Virgin River Season 4 dropped in July 2022. Production on season 5 wrapped up in late 2022, but Netflix has not confirmed a release date for the new episodes. However, series star Martin Henderson has teased a July 2023 premiere date (via Twitter).

