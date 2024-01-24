Hallmark Channel is headed back to Hope Valley sooner than we thought. When Calls the Heart Season 11 will premiere in April 2024, less than a year after the cliffhanger season 10 finale.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 premieres April 7

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. The new season comes roughly six months after season 10’s dramatic conclusion. In the finale, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) appeared to be on the verge of confessing her feelings to Nathan (Kevin McGarry) when they received word that newly elected governor Lucas (Chris McNally) was in danger.

​​”Time has flown by since the end of season 10 and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of season 11 of When Calls the Heart,” Krakow told ET, which was first to report the premiere date news. “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers.”

The break between seasons 10 and 11 is far shorter than the one between seasons 9 and 10. In the latter case, fans had to wait more than a year for new episodes to air.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 will have 12 episodes. Unlike many shows, the Hallmark Channel series was able to film its new season during the months-long actors’ strike after being granted an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA.

Elizabeth debuts a new look in the upcoming season of ‘When Calls the Heart’

The new season of When Calls the Heart is all about fresh starts as the show heads into the 1920s. A poster for the new season shows Nathan and Elizabeth. The schoolteacher sports a new, shorter haircut and a dress with a shorter hemline.

In season 11, Nathan and Elizabeth will navigate their growing romantic feelings while also turning to each other for support with new parenting challenges. Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s former fiance Lucas must confront his past if he wants to lead Hope Valley into the future. Plus, Bill (Jack Wagner) and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) will team up to unravel a mystery that puts the entire community at risk.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 ended on a cliffhanger

When Calls the Heart Season 10 ended with some major shakeups and a serious cliffhanger. When outside interests threatened Hope Valley’s water supply, Lucas decided to step up and run for governor in order to save the town. But as his campaign heated up, Elizabeth began to question their future together. Ultimately, she ended up calling off their engagement just weeks before their wedding.

With her relationship with Lucas over, the path seemed clear for a romance between Elizabeth and Mountie Nathan. She’d rejected him back in season 8. But the pair had grown closer over the course of season 10, with cozy late-night chats and bonding over their shared experience as single parents. In the last moments of season 10, Elizabeth seemed to be on the verge of telling Nathan she did have feelings for him. Then, Bill rode up with the alarming news that something had happened to Lucas.

Lucas appeared to be in jeopardy at the end of season 10. However, the When Calls the Heart team has assured fans that McNally isn’t leaving the show. He’ll play an important part in season 11, and fans shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out what happens to him.

“Those questions will be answered,” Krakow told ET. “And pretty much right away, so we’re not gonna have to wait too long in season 11 to get those answers.”

