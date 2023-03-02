Hallmark Renews ‘The Way Home’ for Season 2, Chyler Leigh Reacts

There’s more of The Way Home in Hallmark Channel’s future. The network has renewed the time-traveling family drama for season 2, weeks ahead of the season 1 finale, which will air March 26.

Hallmark renews ‘The Way Home’ for season 2

Evan Williams and Chyler Leigh in ‘The Way Home’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

The Way Home follows Kat Landry (Chyler Leigh), who reunites with her mother Del Landry (Andie MacDowell) after two decades of estrangement. Kat and her teen daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) return to Kat’s hometown of Port Have and move in with Del, which forces all three to confront the painful events that changed their family forever. Kat and Alice also discover they have the ability to travel through time via a pond on Del’s farm, raising the possibility that they may be able to return to the past and prevent a tragedy from happening.

The show premiered on Jan. 15 and quickly gained a loyal following. It is frequently the most-watched cable program on Sunday nights, according to Deadline, which reported the renewal news.

“The press and our audience have enthusiastically embraced The Way Home from the first episode, making the decision to renew the series an easy one,” Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming for Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to continue the journey of the Landry family and can’t wait for fans to see what’s next.”

Chyler Leigh reacts to renewal news

What an amazing journey we’ve been on and now #TheWayHome will continue for another season! We’re humbled and so so excited to keep telling our beautiful story ? https://t.co/2pNlq2EBm6 — Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) March 2, 2023

Several The Way Home cast members took to social media to celebrate the news that the show would return for season 2.

“What an amazing journey we’ve been on and now #TheWayHome will continue for another season! We’re humbled and so so excited to keep telling our beautiful story,” Leigh tweeted.

“Good morning, love you, and THANK YOU to anyone who watches The Way Home,” Laflamme-Snow wrote on her Instagram Story. “Congratulations to our beautiful team … so excited and grateful.”

“Wow … and just like that. Congratulation team,” Alex Hook, who plays teenage Kat, wrote on her Instagram story.

The Way Home cast also includes Al Mukadam as Alice’s father and Kat’s ex-husband Brady, Evan Williams as Kat’s old friend Elliot, David Webster as young Elliot, Jefferson Brown as Del’s husband and Kat’s father Colton, and Remy Smith as Kat’s younger brother Jacob.

‘The Way Home’ Season 2 will explore more of the Landry family’s history

With several episodes left in season 1, it’s anyone’s guess what’s next for the Landry women. In the Feb. 26 episode, both Kat and Alice went back in time and attempted to prevent Jacob’s disappearance at the fall carnival. But despite their efforts, Jacob still went missing. That wasn’t surprising to Elliot, who suspects that changing the past through time travel is impossible.

While stopping Jacob from vanishing might not be an option, there’s still a chance that Alice and Kat could find out what happened to him. And if, as some viewers suspect, Jacob is lost somewhere in time, that presents interesting storytelling possibilities. There was also the suggestion in the premiere episode that Kat and Alice aren’t the only women in the family who’ve discovered the pond’s unique properties over the years. Hallmark has hinted that the next season of The Way Home might explore that plot thread in more detail.

“Season 2 is sure to bring more drama and mystery as the Landry family’s history is revealed,” Laurie Ferneau, senior vice president, development, Hallmark Media, said in a statement.

New episodes of The Way Home air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel through March 26.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.