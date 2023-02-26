‘The Way Home’: When Does the Season Finale Air?

Will Kat and Alice find a way to prevent the family tragedy that changed the Landry family forever? In the upcoming episode of Hallmark Channel’s The Way Home, the women begin to dig into what happened to Kat’s brother Jacob more than two decades ago – and explore whether they may be able to use their newfound ability to time-travel to prevent his disappearance. That storyline will presumably play out over the second half of The Way Home’s debut season as the show heads to its finale at the end of March.

‘The Way Home’ season finale airs March 26 at a special time

Remy Smith in ‘The Way Home’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Peter Stranks

The Way Home premiered Jan. 15. The family drama with a time-travel twist follows three generations of Landry women — Del (Andie MacDowell), her daughter Kat (Chyler Leigh), and Kat’s daughter Alice (Sadie LaFlamme-Snow) – as they reconnect after years apart and try to come to terms with past trauma.

The Way Home Season 1 will have 10 episodes in total. The fifth episode aired Feb. 19, which means we’re at the mid-way point of the season. Teasers for episode 6, “Building a Mystery,” hint that Kat will be leaning on her skills as a journalist to discover what happened to Jacob (Remy Smith). However, digging around in the past could cause some painful memories to resurface.

Will Kat get the answers she’s looking for in her search for Jacob? The Way Home fans will have to tune in to the remaining five episodes to find out. It’s all leading up to the season finale, which airs on Sunday, March 26 at at special time — 8 p.m. ET rather than its usual 9 p.m. timeslot. That’s because the season finale of The Way Home will be immediately followed by the series premiere of Hallmark’s new rodeo family drama Ride at 9 p.m. ET.

Will there be a ‘The Way Home’ Season 2?

So far, The Way Home has been taking things slow. The show has been dropping hints about what might have happened to Jacob since the premiere, but it’s also spent time exploring Kat’s relationship with her ex Brady (Al Mukadam), Del’s efforts to process her deep grief over the loss of both her son and her husband, and Alice’s adventures in 1999, where she meets a younger version of her mother and falls for a cute boy named Nick (Samuel Braun).

Will the show be able to wrap up all its storylines in a satisfying way by the end of season 1? Possibly, but we suspect the finale is likely to feature something of a cliffhanger, which will set the stage for a potential second season. So far, Hallmark hasn’t confirmed whether The Way Home has been renewed for season 2. But early episodes of the show were among the most-watched cable entertainment programs of the week, according to the network, which bodes well for its renewal chances.

The Way Home Episode 5 airs Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m ET on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.