How To Get Tickets to Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour — Presale Options and Dates

Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Beyoncé is bringing the “Virgo’s Groove” worldwide, officially announcing her RENAISSANCE World Tour in 2023. Here’s how to register for the Verified Fan presale (and hopefully snag tickets).

Beyoncé ‘RENAISSANCE’ World Tour — confirmed for summer 2023

Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

She’s that girl. In 2022, Beyoncé released Act I of her latest era. That’s the Grammy-nominated project, RENAISSANCE, with its single “Break My Soul.” On Feb. 1, Beyoncé posted an Instagram picture confirming her RENAISSANCE World Tour, scheduled for summer 2023.

Queen Bey kicks off her tour in Stockholm on May 5. Performances continue through Sept. 27’s concert in New Orleans. In between, Beyoncé will headline SoFi Stadium, MetLife Stadium, FedEx Field, and other major venues, with the full list now available on her website.

How to register for presale tickets for Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ World Tour

To prevent bots and resellers, Beyoncé is using Verified Fan through Ticketmaster. This requires fans to register before purchasing tickets. The first presale option is for Beyhive members — that’s Beyoncé’s official fan club.

The second option is “Citi Verified Fan Registration,” specifically open to Citi card holders. The third and final option is “Verified Fan Onsale Registration,” which still requires fans to log in with their Ticketmaster account.

Presumably, to prevent technical errors, there are three “registration groups” that fans could sign up for — Group A, Group B, and Group C — with specific tour dates listed for each group. Registration for Group A is open through Feb. 2, while registration for Group B is open through Feb. 9 and Group C through Feb. 16.

After selecting group and registration options, fans are prompted to pick their preferred tour date. They’ll be asked to log in on Ticketmaster and, after filling out the form, should receive a confirmation email.

Yes, fans can register for more than one group. No, Verified Fan codes can’t be purchased or transferred to other accounts.

Registered fans will receive an email with more information on Feb. 10

After registering for pre-sale, fans should receive a confirmation email from Ticketmaster, offering more details about the registration process.

“Registration does not guarantee tickets,” the email says. “We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A lottery-style process will determine which registered Verified Fans will receive a unique access code and which will be put on the waitlist.”

Those who registered will receive an email on Friday, Feb. 10 confirming the next steps to purchase tickets. Fans can learn more information through Beyoncé’s Livenation website.

This wouldn’t technically be Beyoncé’s return to the stage, as this artist appeared at Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal Hotel. That was her first time performing live in about four years — even if she didn’t feature any songs from RENAISSANCE.

Fans also anticipate the visuals for RENAISSANCE, with Beyoncé dropping the “I’m That Girl” teaser in August 2022.