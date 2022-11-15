Trixie Mattel and Katya Actually Walk Out While Watching the Eye Drops Scene From ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Trixie Mattel and Katya were rooting for love — and were visibly shocked at Andrew’s artificial tears moment on Love Is Blind season 3. Here’s what these two had to say about the viral clip in the YouTube series I Like to Watch.

Trixie Mattel and Katya from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ appear in the YouTube series, ‘I Like to Watch’

American drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova | Frank Hoensch/Getty Images

In addition to their tour, best-selling novels, and makeup collaborations with Trixie Cosmetics, RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, Trixie Mattel and Katya, have a YouTube series, I Like To Watch. There, they react to original movies and television shows.

Recently, that included the reality series Love Is Blind season 3. The drag performers rooted for their favorite couples and mentioned how attractive the contestants were.

Trixie Mattel and Katya reacted to Andrew’s eye drop moment on ‘Love Is Blind’ season 3

After meeting the contestants, Trixie Mattel and Katya got to the infamous fake tears scene, where Andrew added eye drops at an emotional moment. The footage was added to the show, revealing he wasn’t crying about what happened in the pods. Trixie Mattel and Katya were caught off-guard.

“I feel like Dorothy, I feel like Dorothy,” Katya screamed while grabbing a nearby crystal ball. “The wizard is not real! The wizard is not real!”

Trixie slid down the couch while doing her signature scream.

“I got to go, I got to go,” Katya said. “I got to go home. I got to get out of Hollywood.”

“You know what? We’ve had a good run,” Trixie Mattel said while standing up. She promptly skated away. Katya thanked the crew and got off the couch, saying, “I’m going to fly away back to Kansas.”

A producer offscreen laughed while telling the queens, “I need you to come back.”

After a pause, the two returned to their seats. They were still pretty shaken up, with Trixie Mattel noting that if she thinks it’s crazy even though she’s in rollerblades, that means there’s something crazy going on.

“Wait a minute,” she noted. “The thing is, I don’t think he understands that footage of him putting the drops in is being used, b****… When I’m dying and they go ‘what is the meaning of life?’ I’ll go, ‘one time on Love is Blind season 3, this guy fake cried with eye drops. And even though I’m 90 and on my deathbed, I still think about it every f****** day. ”

Trixie Mattel and Katya also watched ‘Tiger King’ and ‘Squid Game’ for ‘I Like to Watch’

This wouldn’t be the first Netflix original series reviewed by Trixie Mattel and Katya, as the two virtually viewed 2020’s viral documentary series Tiger King. They also viewed the award-winning thriller-drama Squid Game, even though Trixie Mattel already watched it in her own time.

