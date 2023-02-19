Tyler Perry Makes History With Exhibit in Georgia Museum

Tyler Perry remains a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. His achievements and contributions to film, television, theater, history, and philanthropy are highlighted with a specially curated exhibit. The exhitibit is featured at the Tubman African American Museum in Macon, Georgia, just miles from where his Tyler Perry Studios is located. It’s a historical feat for the billionaire.

Tyler Perry exhibits opens at Tubman Museum in Georgia

Perry’s exhibit, which highlights key moments from his life and career, opened on Feb. 18. The exhibit will run for two years, ending in Feb. 2025. Mark E. Swinton, Senior V.P of scripted programming at Tyler Perry Studios, says the exhibit is one of a kind.

“The exhibit will enlighten a lot of people about parts of Mr. Perry’s life that they, most likely, didn’t know,” he said in a statement. “You know, he is a big celebrity and a public figure, but as you walk in [to the exhibit], you’ll get a sense of who he is today and what his journey was like.” Swinton believes the museum will be an inspiration to all guests.

One of the reasons Perry was chosen is because the museum’s executive director, Harold Young, said there are undeniable similarities between Perry and Tubman due to their tenacity and groundbreaking work for the advancement of Black people.

“[He] embodies the traits and characteristics of Harriet Tubman, who broke down barriers and inspired hundreds of enslaved people to escape the drudgery of their lives,” he said. “Tyler Perry’s life is comparable to Harriet Tubman: once you overcome something, you can elevate someone, bring them up with you. Our museum focuses on the art, history, and culture of black people, and this is what Tyler Perry is all about. He’s an artist, and there’s a history being made that he brings out in his movies, plays, and shows.”

Museum director opens up about staff reaction to Tyler Perry exhibit

The museum was two years in the making. And according to Young, his staff thought he was “crazy” when he initially coceptualized the idea. For the exhibit’s opening in Downtown Macon, there was a red carpet, dancing, and speeches. CBS Macon was there live to cover the event.

Guests will get a look into personal aspects of Perry’s upbringing in Louisiana, as well as his rise to success. Photographs from his childhood home and costumes worn in his projects are on display. In a special “Living the Dream” era, guests can write down their dreams and add it to a wall at the exhibit.

Perry’s life wasn’t an easy road, but he beat all odds, which is what Young says he hopes translates the most. “Somebody’s life like that, you don’t expect it to be what they are now,” he said in the interview with CBS. “I wanted some inspiration for young people.”

The museum exhibit comes after another Tyler Perry history-making moment

The museum exhibit comes four years after Perry opened his new studio. The Madea staple is the first African-American to own a studio outright. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the studio has no proprietary partners or corporate backing. It’s owned fully by Perry, the first-ever of its kind.

The studio space is 330-acres in Atlanta and features 12 soundstages named for Black entertainment icons such as Whoopi Golberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Cicely Tyson. The studio sits on a former Confederate Army base.

TPS is larger than Walt Disney Studios, The Warner Brothers and Paramount Studios combined. The studio also has its own Walk of Fame featuring every actor who has ever starred in a Perry production.