‘Unsolved Mysteries’: Where Is Cameron Hooker Today?

The last batch of new Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 episodes has arrived on Netflix, and it includes a story of paranormal happenings and real-life horror that is guaranteed to make your skin crawl.

“The Ghost in Apartment 14” considers the case of Marie Elizabeth Spannhake, who disappeared in Chico, California, in 1976. Decades after she vanished, another woman reported a range of strange experiences when she moved into Spannhake’s old apartment. Later, she learned that the long-missing woman may have been murdered by one of the most notorious criminals in the state: Cameron Hooker.

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ looks at the disappearance of Marie Elizabeth Spannahake

In January 1976, 19-year-old Marie Elizabeth, aka Marliz, vanished after having a fight with her boyfriend. She hasn’t been seen since. Then, in 1984, a woman named Janice Hooker came forward with a disturbing story about what really happened to Marliz.

Janice told police that her husband, Cameron Hooker, had abducted Marliz, tortured and killed her, and then dumped her body in a remote part of Northern California. And that wasn’t the only crime her husband was responsible for. Janice explained that she and Cameron had also kidnapped a woman named Colleen Stan. Cameron repeatedly raped Colleen, whom he kept imprisoned in a box underneath his and his wife’s bed for seven years.

Cameron Hooker was sentenced to 104 years in prison

In 1984, Colleen escaped and Janice came forward and shared her story with police. However, despite an extensive search, authorities were never able to find Marliz’s body. Because there was no concrete evidence she’d been murdered, prosecutors decided to charge Cameron Hooker only with the rape and kidnapping of Colleen. He has denied having any involvement in Marliz’s disappearance.

Janice was granted immunity and testified against her husband at his trial. Colleen also testified. Neither was allowed to speak about what had happened to Marliz. Cameron Hooker was found guilty and sentenced to 104 years in prison.

“I consider this defendant to be probably the most dangerous psychopath that I’ve ever dealt with,” the judge in Cameron Hooker’s case said at the time.

Could Cameron Hooker be released?

Given the length of his sentence, it seemed likely that Cameron Hooker would spend the rest of his life in prison. But in 2015, he became eligible for parole. That request was denied. In 2020, he again became eligible for parole because of changes in California laws.

Now, the district attorney in Tehama County is fighting to keep Hooker, who is now in his 60s, locked up. Matt Rogers wants him to be labeled a “sexually violent predator,” KRCR reported. If that happens, he would be confined to a mental hospital until officials decided he’s been rehabilitated.

Earlier in 2022, a judge determined there was probable cause that Hooker was a sexually violent predator. A trial will be held to determine if he can be released on parole or if he will be sent to a state mental hospital.

Currently, Hooker is not listed online as an inmate in the custody of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. According to Action News Now, he’s being held at Coalinga State Hospital, where he’s receiving treatment ahead of his trial.

Meanwhile, Marie Elizabeth Spannahake is still considered a missing person. Her sister Martha Spannhake still hopes her sister’s case is someday close. “Cameron Hooker went to prison for what he did to Colleen,” she said in Unsolved Mysteries. “And my sister is still out there waiting.”

If you have any information about Marie Elizabeth Spannhake’s disappearance, you can share it at Unsolved.com or contact the Chico Police Department at (530) 897-4911.

All episodes of Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 are now streaming on Netflix.

All episodes of Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 are now streaming on Netflix.