Throughout their 24 years of marriage, David Beckham has gifted his wife Victoria Beckham an insane amount of engagement rings with a jaw-dropping price tag.

Victoria Beckham’s engagement ring collection is far from ordinary. While most people receive a single ring, Beckham’s collection boasts an impressive fifteen pieces, each one representing a unique chapter in her love story with her husband, David Beckham.

From diamonds and rubies to emeralds and sapphires, Victoria’s rings are rich in precious stones. But what truly sets them apart is their jaw-dropping value. Altogether, these luxurious pieces of jewelry amount to an eye-popping $40 million.

David and Victoria Beckham | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham’s array of engagement rings from David Beckham are worth a whopping $40 million

While the norm is to receive a single engagement ring, Victoria Beckham has amassed an astounding collection of 15. Victoria started her vast collection ever since David first popped the question in 1998.

Victoria’s array of engagement rings boasts some of the most exquisite gemstones known to mankind, ranging from diamonds and rubies to emeralds and sapphires. The total value of these pieces of jewelry is nothing short of staggering.

The majority of these rings command a value surpassing $1.2 million. The standout among them is a 15 to 20-carat oval-cut sapphire gifted to her in 2010.

A couple of Victoria’s rings, specifically the oval-cut sapphire and the oval-cut ruby encircled by a halo setting, fetch the highest price tag. According to Maxwell Stone, a diamond connoisseur from Steven Stone, the estimated worth of Victoria’s complete collection is worth a whopping $40 million.

“Victoria Beckham has the most exquisite collection of engagement rings I am yet to see,” Stone told Criss Cut. “After looking at the entire collection, it looks to be worth over $40 million. Whilst some of the jewels were purchased more than 10 years ago, when valued today, they are worth a lot more due to the rarity, and the rise in market value.”

A closer look at the engagement rings David Beckham has purchased for his wife

Back in 1998, David proposed to Victoria with an elegant engagement ring—a three-carat marquise-cut diamond on a simple yellow gold band. This stunning ring is worth approximately $82,000.

Since then, David has been known to surprise Victoria with new rings for their special occasions. Among the notable ones is a pear-cut diamond resting on a platinum pave band, which he presented to her in 2005. This magnificent piece is worth over $4 million.

In 2008, David gifted his wife an emerald-cut diamond set on a pavé band, a lavish choice that cost well over $4 million.

The following year, he presented her with a breathtaking oval-cut ruby nestled within a diamond halo setting—a remarkable piece worth $5 million.

Most recently, in 2018, David’s gift took the form of a square-cut yellow diamond, valued at $2 million. The platinum pave band is a testament to their enduring love and opulence.

Victoria Beckham celebrates her 24th wedding anniversary in style

As they ring in their 24th wedding anniversary, David and Victoria are making it a memorable one through a series of heartfelt Instagram posts. The iconic British duo took a moment to honor their unique journey of love, which began on that special day, 24 years ago.

On Instagram, David showcased a throwback photo of the couple in their younger days, cradling puppies. Multiple celebrities congratulated the couple, including Victoria’s bestie, Eva Longoria.

Not to be left behind, Victoria curated her own set of Instagram posts commemorating their anniversary. One eye-catching snapshot shows David gazing adoringly at Victoria, who holds onto his hand as she locks eyes with the camera.

“Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you),” Victoria wrote. “I love you so much.”

Additionally, Victoria treated followers to a glimpse of their wedding day, showing them slicing into a lavishly adorned, oversized fruitcake at their reception. True to their style, they did so with a full-sized saber.