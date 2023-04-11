‘Violent Minds: Killers on Tape’: How Dr. Al Carlisle Got Close to Ted Bundy: ‘They Were Friends’

Oxygen’s true crime series Violent Minds: Killers on Tape takes Dr. Al Carlisle’s work to further explore the mind of Ted Bundy. The series is based on never-before-seen records, notes, and recordings of Dr. Carlise’s conversation with Bundy that his colleagues thought were lost forever. In shocking detail, Violent Minds: Killers on Tape dives into how the psychologist became “friends” with a serial killer.

Dr. Carlisle met Ted Bundy after his first major arrest

In 1976, Dr. Carlisle worked as a clinical psychologist at the Utah State Prison. His work was to evaluate inmates sent by the state in a 90-Day Evaluation Program. He was to determine for a judge if an inmate was prone to violent tendencies for a prison sentence or send them on probation. It was before the BSU or the Mindhunter program fans see in Mindhunter. Dr. Carlisle’s work soon led him to Ted Bundy.

But Violent Minds: Killers on Tape is not about Ted Bundy the prolific serial killer, but the seemingly ordinary man who Dr. Carlisle felt was hiding a sinister secret. When Dr. Carlisle met Bundy, the public had no idea about his serial killer ways or crimes. Instead, Bundy was sent for an evaluation after his first arrest in August.

Bundy failed to stop at the request of an officer and was later arrested for having in his possession burglary tools. Ten months later, he was charged with the kidnapping of a young woman. Due to public unrest that a handsome Mormon law student could have committed the crime, the judge was unsure of how to sentence Bundy.

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape uses one of Dr.Carlisle’s interviews where he explained his job was not to prove Bundy’s crimes but to determine if he had a violent streak that would be dangerous to the public. Dr.Carlisle’s notes read he went into the interviews unbiased by what the case files said about Bundy. “Ted approached me as if he already knew the outcome of my assessment. In his favor, of course. And his goal was to get to know the man who would return him to society when his 90 days had concluded,” said Dr. Carlisle’s writings.

‘Violent Minds: Killers on Tape’ revealed how Dr. Carlisle changed his tactics for Bundy

When first meeting Bundy, Dr. Carlisle was surprised by his uncharacteristically happy nature despite his circumstances. After administering many psychological tests, Dr. Carlisle concluded he had to try something new. He began to speak to the people around Bundy like ex-girlfriends. But in an interview with TV Insider, Carrie Anne Drazewski-Keller, the creative consultant for one of his books, further breaks down how Bundy developed a bond with Dr. Carlisle.

“Dr. Carlisle’s approach was very succinct. He was short and sweet. Most of the time when he did ask you a question, it wasn’t a question you could just answer yes or no. It allowed people to open up. Questions he would ask to dig into the story he heard,” she explained. Violent Minds: Killers on Tape also revealed how Bundy soon began to talk to Dr. Carlisle like a son telling his father about the fish he caught.

“I really could see the relationship that Ted Bundy had with Doc and Doc had with Ted Bundy. They were friends,” said Drazewski-Keller. After Bundy’s escape in Colorado, he contacted Dr. Carlisle. “He’s talking about it like he is talking to a friend going on a camping trip. It’s very relaxed. He is laughing. There is a lot to it that you feel shouldn’t be there in this situation of seriousness. The laughing and chuckling. There is some psychopathy there.”

Violent Minds: Killers on Tape even revealed how Bundy somehow got Dr. Carlisle’s address and sent him a Christmas card. Dr. Carlisle’s ability to see Bundy as a fascinating test subject seemed to have enthralled Bundy. As well as his decision to accept Bundy’s odd tactics, like calling him Al and wanting to dissect him.

What was the outcome of Dr. Carlisle’s assessment of Ted Bundy in ‘Violent Minds: Killers on Tape’?

Dr. Carlisle only talked to and studied Bundy for 90 days, as requested by the program. Violent Minds: Killers on Tape documents a moment when he and Bundy were in the hallway. Bundy asked if Dr. Carlisle believed he had killed those girls. Dr. Carlisle said yes, but could not give a definitive answer because Bundy was going to court.

The pressure was on Dr. Carlisle as he had to give his assessment of Bundy, which had some public scrutiny behind it. In June 1976, he submitted his findings and Bundy was sentenced for the kidnapping of Carol DaRonch. In his report, Dr. Carlisle agreed Bundy was guilty of the violence associated with the type of crime.

“I cannot comfortably say he would be a good risk if probation was granted,” read the report. Bundy was angered by the assessment and claimed it was created to fit the crime and he was innocent. Because of Dr. Carlisle’s report, Bundy was sentenced to 15 years in prison.