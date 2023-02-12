Watch ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Cast Struggle to Remember All of Their Characters’ Weddings

Weddings are a common staple on The Bold and the Beautiful. For the past 35 years, the CBS soap opera has created beautiful weddings featuring couples like Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). As seen on the show, many characters aren’t afraid to take several trips down the aisle.

A look at some of the most memorable weddings on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful is known for its glitz, glam, and over-the-top weddings. The show has given viewers some memorable wedding moments through the decades. Brooke is one character who’s had glamorous ceremonies.

Who could forget Brooke’s 1991 wedding to Eric Forrester (John McCook), then their honeymoon in a hot air balloon? Brooke then made a grand entrance for her 1994 wedding to Ridge. The bride arrived on horseback for her beach wedding to her destiny. However, there were times Brooke was the one looking in. In 1992, a pregnant Brooke rushed to stop Ridge and Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) wedding but was too late.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is a bride who knows how to make an entrance for her big day. For her 2013 wedding to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), the bride dressed in black and rode in on a motorcycle. When the couple tied the knot in Australia, all eyes were on Steffy as she ziplined to the altar.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ cast members can’t remember their character’s marriages

Many of The Bold and the Beautiful characters have taken multiple trips down the aisle. Brooke, Eric, Steffy, and Ridge are a few people to be married several times. With all those weddings, keeping track of a character’s love life can be hard.

In a YouTube interview with reporter Ang Bishop, the show’s cast was tested on their character’s weddings. Lang laughed because she gets asked the question a lot. “I don’t know; I stopped somewhere after seven.”

Lang remembered most of Brooke’s husbands, which included the Forrester men. “She got married so many times, I think like seven times to Ridge, and in total, it can be 14 times.” The actor was right about Brooke’s 14 marriages, including seven to Ridge.

As for McCook, he believes Eric’s number is in the single digits. “I think the number is six or seven. You know I don’t care as long as he keeps getting married and divorced.” McCook was close; Eric’s been married a total of nine times. After Eric’s latest divorce from Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), let’s hope he’s learned his lesson.

Liam is a character that’s had multiple weddings.”There are people who know the answer to this, but I’m not one of them. I would guess somewhere between 15 and 20; I have no idea,” Clifton replied. The actor was way off in his estimate. Liam has been married seven times, and most of the weddings were to Steffy or Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

The show’s weddings are often dramatic

Like many soap operas, The Bold and the Beautiful weddings are dramatic. The ceremony is often interrupted by an ex-lover or a secret the bride or groom is hiding. Who could forget Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) discovering Eric’s affair with Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) during their wedding?

2022 saw many weddings end in heartache, including Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) being dumped at the altar. Ridge and Taylor’s November 2022 wedding was called off because of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson). As 2023 kicks into high gear, one must wonder who’ll be the next to walk down the aisle. And will their wedding go off without a hitch?