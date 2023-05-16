Waz Addy of ‘Naked and Afraid’ Felt Like He ‘Stepped Back in Time’ in South Africa’s Oribi Gorge

The Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing participants aren’t new to the survival game. But in this spinoff of Discovery Channel’s popular reality show Naked and Afraid, they’re dealing with an entirely new kind of challenge.

Steven, Waz, and Dan in ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ | DIscovery

In the latest spinoff of the survival series, 12 top participants from past seasons of Naked and Afraid compete in a multi-phase, 45-day challenge. The contestant who makes it to the end will receive a $100,000 prize. But getting there won’t be easy. They’ll have to endure more than a month in South Africa’s remote and punishing Oribi Gorge, which features rough terrain, wild weather, and dangerous predators. The environment is no joke, with even seasoned survivalists intimidated by the challenges it poses.

“This is Oribi Gorge, South Africa!! This is the setting for the Naked and Afraid – Last One Standing challenge,” wrote contestant Waz Addy in a May 7 Instagram post.

Addy is a former pro rugby player and military vet who’s lasted 95 days in the wild in his previous Naked and Afraid appearances. But even he was stunned by the Oribi Gorge.

“It is a place where you really feel like you’ve stepped back in time and it wouldn’t [surprise] you if you saw a dinosaur strolling up the valley. Injury and even death lay in wait in every little nook and cranny,” he wrote.

Waz and other ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ participants are challenged by the Oribi Gorge

Dan and Cheeny in ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ | Discovery

The Oribi Gorge is located in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, roughly 90 miles south of Durban. A river cuts through the deep gorge, which is home to a variety of wildlife, including porcupines, leopards, and more. It’s a strikingly beautiful spot, but one that shouldn’t be underestimated.

The Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing players are only a week into the competition. But they’ve already found themselves seriously tested by the conditions in the gorge. Two participants were forced to tap out after just a few days, including Amber Hargrove, who developed signs of hypothermia when overnight temperatures dipped close to freezing. In episode 2, contestants had to brave a racing river to get crucial supplies. And in the May 21 episode, Matt Wright’s encounter with a deadly snake could knock him out of the competition.

Which of the remaining 10 survivalists will survive the gorge and be crowned the winner? Follow along on their adventure when new episodes of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.

