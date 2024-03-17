Charlie “Grif” Griffin has died. He was 62. The Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks star and commercial fisherman was reported missing on March 3 after he and his boat failed to turn up at a marina as expected. The United States Coast Guard later discovered Griffin’s body. Another passenger, 35-year-old Chad Dunn, remains missing, but searches have been called off. Griffin’s dog, Leila, also died in the incident.

Reality TV star Charlie Griffin dies in a boating accident

According to WDBJ, a local news station, Griffin and Dunn had set out from Virginia Beach to Wanchese, North Carolina, on the evening of March 3. When they did not turn up by 11:30 pm, past the time they were expected, the United States Coast Guard launched a search. The men were last heard from at 6:15 pm. It does not appear that anything destressing was occurring at that point.

Griffin and his dog were found the following morning deceased on the beach. The boat was also recovered. Dunn’s body was not located with Griffin. While the Coast Guard continued to scour the waters for him, by March 5, they called off the search. It is unclear what caused the tragic accident, but visibility was allegedly low while Griffin was on the water. The region where contact was lost can be particularly difficult to navigate.

Following news of his death, several people on social media honored the reality TV star. According to Griffin’s obituary, he was born in Germany before moving to North Carolina, where he later married and welcomed a son. A celebration of life for the lifelong fisherman has been held.

Charlie Griffin appeared on ‘Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks’

Before his death, Charlie Griffin rose to fame on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks. Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks is a spinoff of the original Wicked Tuna, which focused on the tuna industry in Massachusetts. While the shows were filmed in different locations, both series focused on the lives of the fishermen, their strategies for catching tuna, and the competition and economic pressures they face in the commercial fishing industry.

Griffin appeared for the first time in season 2. He finished off his reality TV career with season 5. Griffin captained the boat Reels of Fortune. His son, Jake Griffin, served as a crew member. Season 2 of the series aired in 2015. Griffin’s last season on the series aired in 2018.