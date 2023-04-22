What ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert is Up to Now

Melissa Gilbert began her acting career as Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie. She went on to star in a number of other series and films. But what is the Little House alum up to today? Well, she’s the co-founder of a lifestyle brand called Modern Prairie, and she’s living a slow, natural life away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert | Lars Niki/Getty Images for BAM

Melissa Gilbert’s lifestyle brand, Modern Prairie

According to the Modern Prairie website, the brand is “centered around the modern, mature women and their needs, focusing on empowering them to regain their confidence through aging. As we age it can feel like a struggle to be seen and heard which can result in us feeling isolated or that we don’t belong. At Modern Prairie, we want to change that by creating a space where women can share their stories, ask questions and learn from each other.”

The site focuses on “relevant topics, activities and products from women, Modern Mavens, who have come from different backgrounds and life experiences – and have embraced their aging journeys. We will share their stories through the content on our site, virtual events and social media channels to give you an opportunity to engage directly.”

The site’s “shopping” tab and social media accounts share such products as prairie-inspired dresses to kitchenware, like a butter bell (“the Modern Prairie Secret to keeping your butter soft and spreadable”).

Melissa Gilbert’s podcast, The Knitty Gritty

The Knitty Gritty podcast is sponsored by Modern Prairie. Gilbert is the co-host, along with Susie Shubert. The podcast explores “all the good things and the wisdom and freedom that come with growing older. Okay, they may touch on some of the bad… and quite possibly the down-right ugly…after all, knit happens. No matter what–aging gratefully, unapologetically, with laughter, and celebrating it together is what matters most.”

Listeners can enjoy such episodes as “Inner Beauty Starts With a Good Bra” and “Getting to Know You: Friendships in Your 50s.” The podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

The ‘Little House on the Prairie’ alum is enjoying a quiet life

After spending much of her life in Hollywood, Gilbert is happy to settle down in the country. In 2018, she and husband Timothy Busfield bought a cottage on 14 acres in New York’s Catskill Mountains. After a full renovation, they’re raising chickens and growing vegetables.

“I grew up in an industry that values the outside considerably more than the inside, and I was caught in that wheel of trying to stay young,” she told People in 2022.

“I finally woke up and went, ‘What am I doing? I look like a carrot top, and I’m not happy,'” she continued. “My mindset was, ‘You have to stay thin. You have to be seen in the right places, wear the right shoes and drive the right car.’ That was so drilled into me by all the outside forces. But it never sat right.”

Living in the country with her husband is just what the doctor ordered for Gilbert. “I’m so grateful and relieved and so much happier,” she said.