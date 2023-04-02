What ‘RHOSLC’s’ Jen Shah Reduced Prison Sentence Means

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah may breathe a sigh of relief now that her lengthy prison sentence for her telemarketing scheme has been reduced. Before pleading guilty, Shah faced 30 years in the slammer. Now, she’ll serve at least 80% of a 5.5-year sentence.

Jen Shah via Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Jen Shah’s reduced prison sentence

The controversial reality star’s prison sentence has been reduced by one year, bumping up her release date to an expected August 30, 2028. All About the Tea retrieved the information from the Federal Bureau of Prison’s inmate database.

Source: YouTube

Since the news of her reduced sentence was announced, her attorney provided an update regarding her mental state. “I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole,” he told PEOPLE Magazine. “She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her.”

She was orginally sentenced to 6.5 years plus supervised release and more

Shah turned herself into a federal prison to begin serving out an initial 6.5-year sentence in February 2023. She also has to pay millions back in restitution, upwards of $9 million, and serve an additional 5-year probation.

Source: YouTube

Additionally, Shah has been ordered to undergo mental health evaluation and treatment. Page Six reports that when she completes her prison sentence, Shah must enter a mental health treatment program. The report notes that she must continue to take her prescribed medication when she’s released from prison unless a doctor advises otherwise.

Her probation officer is responsible for approving the mental health program she chooses. She will undergo drug testing 15 days after her release and “at least” two other subsequent drug tests as determined by the courts.

What made her change her plea

Shah insisted upon her innocence for over a year, even after her longtime assistant, Stuart Smith, admitted his role in the telemarketing scheme and implicated Shah. according to her attorney, the mounting evidence against her was difficult to ignore. She also reportedly felt gravely remorseful after hearing the multiple victim impact statements.

“I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people,” Shah told the judge during her sentence hearing. “I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.”

After the sentencing, Shah did an interview, admitting she was in denial about the whole ordeal. “I was in complete denial at that time and for a long time throughout the process because I truly believed and was telling myself that I’m not guilty of these things that they’re accusing me of,” she told White Collar Advice. “It was like I was in this tunnel, and I was only seeing what I wanted to see…I was lying to myself and telling myself what I wanted to hear…That wasn’t supposed to be my reality, and that thinking fostered more bad decisions for me throughout the legal process.”