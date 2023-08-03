‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan is making his way throughout the US to promote his new Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin.

Outlander fans, brace yourselves for an incredible experience! Sam Heughan, the beloved star of the hit series, is gearing up to embark on a thrilling tour across America. Dubbed The Summer of Sassenach, this tour promises to bring fans up close and personal with Heughan.

From signing bottles to mixing refreshing cocktails, Heughan is also celebrating his new Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin with his devoted fans. The tour’s exciting itinerary spans various cities, making it a can’t-miss opportunity for Outlander aficionados everywhere.

Sam Heughan | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

Sam Heughan announces his official tour of America

Outlander fans are in for a fantastic treat! Heughan, one of the leads in the hit series, is about to set out on an official tour across the United States.

Heughan recently took to Instagram to share the thrilling news, revealing the official tour dates for what he’s calling “The Summer of Sassenach.”

In his post, he expressed his excitement: “I’m hitting the road and would love to see you. Will be signing bottles, making refreshing cocktails and celebrating the summer of @sassenachspirits!”

The Sassenach Tour will stop at various locations, including Ft Lauderdale, Florida, on July 27, New York City on August 3, and Chicago, Illinois, on August 5. Then, Heughan will go south to Houston, Texas, on August 8 and Austin, Texas, on August 10. The tour’s grand finale is in Los Angeles, California, on August 15.

Heughan also mentioned that he would reveal the specific times and venues later. With that in mind, Outlander fans should stay tuned and start planning their schedules accordingly.

The ‘Outlander’ star releases his new Scottish Gin in the Hamptons

Heughan was recently spotted in the Hamptons, showcasing his latest addition to the liquor world, Sassenach Wild Scottish Gin.

The Outlander star is hardly the first to visit the Hamptons to promote their latest drink.

Mark Wahlberg presented Flecha Azul Tequila in June, while Bryan Cranston mixed up his Dos Hombres mezcal at Kissaki a fortnight later.

Even Neil Patrick Harris had plans to serve drinks at East Hampton’s nearby Sunset Harbor restaurant on Sunday, representing Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits.

Over the weekend, those fortunate enough to be present had the pleasure of sampling Heughan’s newly launched gin. This fresh creation joins his previously acclaimed Outlander-inspired premium blended Scotch whisky and El Tequileno tequila, both part of The Sassenach brand.

Speaking to Dan’s Papers, Heughan shared his excitement during the event, stating the merits of his gin.

“This is our first time here, I’ve never spent time here but I want to come back and spend more time — it’s beautiful,” Heughan shared. “Our gin is extremely refreshing, especially in a gin and tonic and in a lot of the cocktails that we are making here today. We just hope people enjoy it.”

Sam Heughan opens up about the inspiration behind his new gin

When he crafted his gin, Heughan drew from his Scottish (and Outlander) roots. Released on June 15, this gin is the third entry in Heughan’s selection of refined spirits. It’s hailed for capturing Scotland’s lush wilderness’s crisp, balanced, and genuine flavor.

“I wanted to get it right. I wanted to create something that’s a representation of Scotland and where I’m from,” Heughan explained.

Heughan took particular care in the creation process, distilling each botanical separately before combining them. The result is a blend of distinct botanicals sourced from Scotland, where the gin is also produced.

Heughan highlighted one specific ingredient that resonates deeply with his Scottish identity: Heather. This plant, emblematic of Scotland, grows wildly across the nation’s mountains and flowers annually.

Many Scotsmen traditionally incorporate Heather in their attire, wearing it in their hats. Heughan’s inclusion of this ingredient in the gin imbues it with an authentically Scottish essence.

For fans longing for a touch of the Outlander series, Heughan’s gin offers a taste of the wild beauty of Scotland.