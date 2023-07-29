‘Outlander’ may be coming to an end after season 8, but Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser’s family will be featured in ‘Blood of My Blood.’

As Outlander approaches its conclusion, viewers still have the prequel Blood of My Blood to look forward to. Interestingly, Sam Heughan has hinted that this new show might just outdo its predecessor.

In a recent interview, the Outlander star expressed high hopes for the upcoming series, which centers on the lives of Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. Not only did he express confidence in the potential success of Blood of My Blood, but he also took a moment to reflect on Outlander’s legacy.

Sam Heughan | Starz

Sam Heughan thinks ‘Blood of My Blood’ could top ‘Outlander’

Outlander fans are sad about the impending conclusion of the series. But there is much to look forward to in the prequel, Blood of My Blood.

The details remain scant, although the new series will shed light on the connection between Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

For his part, Heughan confidently endorsed the forthcoming series, predicting it could surpass the original show’s success. Quizzed about the prequel in a recent Radio Times interview, Heughan expressed his belief in the legacy they’ve built.

The Outlander star recalled how their journey began in Scotland, where they set up the production studio for the original show. It was barren, but it has since transformed into a vast facility, providing numerous jobs and employing many people.

Heughan then affirmed that he believes the upcoming series will attain, if not exceed, the level of success Outlander has achieved.

“It’s created so many jobs in Scotland, so many people have been employed. I’m sure the new show will be just as successful, if not more so,” he shared.

A closer look at the ‘Outlander’ prequel ‘Blood of My Blood’

While the saga of Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is nearing its conclusion in Outlander, their family’s narrative lives on in the prequel Blood of My Blood. With the green light from Starz, production commenced in August last year.

Blood of My Blood, with ten episodes, will chronicle the life and romantic journey of Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. According to TV Insider, the heart of the narrative is all about love.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain,” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained.

Per Roberts, the title refers to Jamie’s matrimonial vow to Claire. He also assured fans that they will encounter familiar names and faces in the prequel.

Ellen’s siblings include Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy), Dougall (Graham McTavish), and Colum MacKenzie (Gary Lewis). Additionally, she was the object of affection for the family confidant Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix).

Given this background, it’s likely that Jocasta, Dougall, Colum, and Murtagh will appear in the upcoming series.

Sam Heughan opens up about his involvement in the prequel

Fans are excited about Blood of My Blood featuring familiar faces and curious if Heughan will make an appearance.

When asked about a potential cameo as Jamie, Heughan expressed that he’s open to it, saying he’ll “never say no.” However, he mentioned the challenge since the show focuses on Jamie’s parents in their youth.

That said, Outlander isn’t your typical linear television series.

The interviewer emphasized the time travel aspect of the show, and Heughan agreed. But he noted that while it’s true for Claire, Jamie can’t traverse time, at least as far as he knows.

Nevertheless, he added that the show always holds surprises and possibilities. So there is always a chance that he will appear in some capacity in the prequel.

Outlander is airing its seventh season, and fans are eagerly awaiting the second half. The premiere is expected sometime next year, but filming for the latter half is yet to begin.