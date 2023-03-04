Who is the Mystery Woman Spotted With ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody and Robyn Brown in Las Vegas? — Identity Revealed

Recently, a blonde mystery woman was spotted with Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his fourth (now only wife) Robyn Brown on the Las Vegas strip. The sighting left fans of the show wondering who this woman could be and if she was a potential new sister wife for Kody. Now her identity has been revealed.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown were spotted with a mystery woman

On Feb 25, many Sister Wives fans spotted Kody and Robyn on a couple’s trip to Las Vegas, Nevada. The pair were photographed walking hand in hand on the Vegas strip and inside the casino, Caesar’s Palace (via Reddit), where they took selfies with fans.

Kody and Robyn were also seen with a mystery blonde woman who immediately sparked rumors that she was a potential new wife. The three explored the strip and walked around a shopping center together. “Who’s the blond with them? Is he taking another wife?” one fan asked.

Who is she?

Kody’s marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown have all ended throughout 2021 and 2022. So when the photo of Kody and Robyn was with another woman, Sister Wives fans speculated that the woman was being courted as a new wife.

Robyn Brown and Taralyce Sullivan, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

However, that’s not the case. The woman in question has been confirmed to be Robyn’s younger sister, Taralyce Sullivan. It appears the Sister Wives couple took the opportunity while in Vegas to spend time with Robyn’s sister, who currently resides in Las Vegas. As Sister Wives fans know, Robyn, Kody, and their five children live in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Taralyce was featured on Sister Wives Season 5, Episode 1 when she was hired as a live-in babysitter for Robyn and her children. Back when the episode aired, many SIster Wives found the arrangement to be strange and thought they caught Kody “ogling” her, and at the time, even joked that she was wife #5.

Inside the rumors that Kody Brown is seeking another sister wife

During the Sister Wives: One-on-One reunion, which aired Jan 8, Robyn revealed that the potential for having another sister wife is off the table because Kody “basically said ‘no'” to the idea. She admitted that she’s worried about potentially adding a new wife simply because of how heartbreaking her sister wives leaving has been on the family.

In January, an insider close to the family revealed to In Touch that Kody is “definitely actively looking” to find another wife to marry. While Kody has an identity crisis regarding his spirituality and faith, it appears both he and Robyn are still part of their church that encourages polygamy.

“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to and in his mind,” the source revealed to the outlet. And there have been other insiders who have claimed that in Sister Wives Season 18, Kody and Robyn successfully start courting a potential new sister wife from outside of the country. However, some rumors claim the alleged sister wife unexpectedly dumped Kody and has since moved on.

Sister Wives fans are eager to discover what will happen next with the Brown family now that they have gone their separate ways. Sister Wives Season 18 is expected to air later in 2023.