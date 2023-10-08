'Schitt's Creek' was a popular Canadian sitcom that became even more well-known once it caught on in the United States back in 2020. The show ended that same year; will a reboot ever happen?

Schitt’s Creek had an interesting lifespan at least in the United States. The tv show first launched back in 2015, but it didn’t actually pick up steam in the United States until the pandemic hit in 2020. The Canadian-based television show saw success over in Canada, but it only became a household name in the US just before it ended.

2020 proved to be the last season of the show, which was disappointing to US fans since they’d only just gotten into watching it. But will there ever be a Schitt’s Creek reboot? Here’s everything we know.

A ‘Schitt’s Creek’ reboot isn’t off the table

There is some good news, Schitt’s Creek fans: Dan Levy apparently doesn’t hate the idea of doing a reboot. The popular sitcom show followed the Rose family — parents Moira and Johnny, and children Alexis and David — who had a major fall from grace after a family friend was stealing from them. They lost all of their money, going from a lavish lifestyle to having absolutely nothing except a small town, called Schitt’s Creek, that Moira and Johnny had purchased for David as a joke one year.

While the show ended in 2020, Levy, who starred as David, is reportedly considering either a reboot or a movie stemming from the show. The show’s executive producer, Andrew Barnsley, revealed to The Messenger that either the reboot or a film could be in the cards. “It’s something that we know there’s demand and interest for it, really,” Barnsley said. “It’s something that I know Dan and Eugene [Levy] are considering all the time, and I think it’s going to be a timing thing.” The show starred three members of the Levy family: Dan as David, Eugene as Johnny, and Sarah as Twyla Sands. The Levys also wrote much of the show.

Dan Levy is reportedly worried about ruining the show’s ‘legacy’

Barnsley said there is one major concern of Levy’s: He doesn’t want to ruin the show. “The fear is: Does it tarnish the legacy to go back and revisit them?” Barnsley said. It’s not unheard of for sequels, reboots, etc. to not leave quite the same impression on the audience. The last thing the Levys want to do is ruin the reputation of the show they worked so hard to build.

Of course, the show only ended three years ago. Even back in 2019, when the show was preparing to launch its final season, Levy said he was content with things ending — but not necessarily permanently. “I feel really confident that we’ve really mined everything we could. But the world doesn’t explode at the end of it,” he told Entertainment Weekly four years ago. “If there is something that comes up down the line that feels compelling enough to bring our troupe back together and continue to tell a story, so be it. I’m not one to slay down the iron fist and say, ‘This is it forever.’ This is just it for now.” Fans will have to stay tuned to see if something more ever comes of the Rose family.