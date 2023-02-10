‘Schitt’s Creek’: 1 Star Nearly Quit the Show Over the Finale

Schitt’s Creek premiered in Canada in 2015. After it began streaming on Netflix, the series blew up — even earning Emmys for its last season. Speaking of that final outing, the show’s finale found itself with some detractors. While fans ate it up, star Annie Murphy was so unhappy when she read the last script she threatened to quit before filming.

The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ finale brought happy endings for its characters

Fans of Schitt’s Creek were devastated to learn the sixth season would be the last one. But, ultimately, the show and the cast had a phenomenal run. The series finale, appropriately titled “Happy Ending,” saw the Rose family completing their journeys and leaving the titular town behind.

The emotional episode revolved around David (Dan Levy) and Patrick’s (Noah Reid) wedding. Despite terrible weather and Alexis (Murphy) wearing a bride’s gown to her brother’s wedding, the sentimental ceremony seemed like the perfect way to cap off the heartwarming TV series so many grew to love.

After much celebrating, with Alexis heading to New York and Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and Johnny (Levy’s actual father, Eugene Levy) returning to California, the Rose family say goodbye to one another and the town that begrudgingly became a beloved home for them.

The episode was a total tearjerker and seemed to perfectly capture the characters and their stories. So why wasn’t Murphy happy?

Annie Murphy wanted a ‘Schitt’s Creek’ double wedding

(L-R) Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, Daniel Levy and Catherine O’Hara arrive at the FYC Screening of Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” at the Saban Media Center on May 30, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Speaking to EW, co-creator and star Dan Levy revealed the original plan for the Schitt’s Creek series finale. “I thought Alexis and Ted were going to be the wedding at the end of the series — and then I foolishly told Annie,” he said.

“Dan was like, ‘There’s going to be a double wedding. It’s going to be Ted and Alexis and Patrick and David,'” shared Murphy. “I was like, ‘Yay, I can’t wait! Sign me up. That’s going to be a perfect ending to the show.'” The actor says she “was furious,” it didn’t happen. “I threatened to quit the show — and didn’t follow through on it,” she noted.

So what happened? Ultimately, Alexis and Ted breaking up so they could each live their own career dreams was the better arc.

“Alexis needed to come out of this show liberated in a way that wasn’t necessarily attached to a guy,” Levy explained. “I felt like it would be more fulfilling to that character to have loved and lost and been set on a track that is leading her into her future rather than settle with someone at the end of the show.”

‘Schitt’s Creek’ received a lot of praise for its ending

The series delivered an ending that made its humor and heartfelt moments all worth it. Each character got what they needed, tying the show up perfectly. To top it off, the cast was rewarded thoroughly, with the show sweeping the comedy category at the Emmys.

Many were surprised Dan Levy chose to end the show where he did, given its late success. “For me, this was never going to be one of the 10 to 12-season shows,” he told GoldDerby. “This was always going to be small. The minute that I felt like we even had the potential of overstaying our welcome was the time that we should go.”