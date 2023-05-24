William, Charles, and Camilla Went From Having ‘Huge’ Arguments to Being a ‘Blended Family’ With Help From ‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton — Book

Kate Middleton‘s to thank for the “blended family” that’s Prince William, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla, according to a biographer. She forged a connection with her in-laws which saw the Prince of Wales’ relationships with his father and stepmother improve.

Kate Middleton bonded with Charles and Camilla over art, author says

King Charles III, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Queen Camilla | Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/ Getty Images

Long before becoming the Princess of Wales or even William’s wife, Kate got to know her future in-laws. She “made a real effort to spend time with both William’s father and his stepmother,” Angela Levin wrote in Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort (via Daily Mail). “These friendships have enabled Kate to become the family ‘peacemaker.’”

Kate, the outlet reported, “took matters into her own hands” nearly two years after her relationship with William started. At the time, King Charles and Queen Camilla were already married. Kate got to know the king and queen, at least in part, by bonding over their shared love of art.

“Fortunately, time helped improve Camilla’s relationship with senior royals, including Prince William, largely thanks to the Princess of Wales, who is a peacemaker,” Levin said.

“Camilla is also a conciliator and doesn’t nurse grievances. They both believe that supporting their husbands is a priority. Catherine has a love of the arts, which William doesn’t particularly share, and she often goes both privately and publicly with the Queen Consort and King Charles to see exhibitions.”

Prince William gets along ‘perfectly well’ with Camilla Parker Bowles today

Prince William, Queen Camilla, and King Charles | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

It seems William has come a long way with his father and stepmother. “There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla’s marriage as everyone found their feet,” a source told the outlet.

The king and queen married in April 2005, before which, according to Prince Harry’s Spare memoir, he and William both begged their father not to do.

“William didn’t have the best relationship with his father back then,” they said. “But he sees that Camilla has made his father happy and it is something he has come to terms with.”

Today, William’s on good terms with King Charles. “His relationship with the [then] Prince of Wales is better than it ever has been,” the source said.

As for Queen Camilla, William’s said to be “not particularly close to his stepmother, but they get on perfectly well and are quite the blended family now.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly argued about Prince Harry after the coronation

They may be a “blended family” but that doesn’t mean there are never any arguments or disagreements in the royal family. According to OK!, things were tense between King Charles and Queen Camilla after their May 6 crowning.

The reason? King Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry, who’d attended the coronation solo before promptly returning home to Meghan Markle and their two children in Montecito, California.

Per OK!, Camilla didn’t understand why Harry got an invite. “Camilla agrees with Prince William this was a spineless move and Charles should have banished Harry and Meghan from the kingdom instead—sending the clear message their traitorous poison won’t be tolerated,” a source said. “She believes Charles’ decision has weakened their popularity.”

Meanwhile, “Charles finds her behavior disruptive and disrespectful. He’s sick and tired of people questioning his decisions and trying to undermine him.” The disagreement on the matter led to rising tensions with King Charles and Queen Camilla being “testy with each other” in the days after the coronation.

“They can’t sit and have a meal without arguing, and they’re getting very snippy with the staff,” the source said.

It’s also worth noting Harry and his stepmother “have had an awkward relationship dating back to Princess Diana. Unlike William, who has accepted her, she says Harry continues to ‘defame’ her. Camilla will never forgive him, and there are going to be difficult days in the king’s household as the royal couple spars constantly.”