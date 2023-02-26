Willie Nelson Said He ‘Learned a Lot’ From a Fictional Band in 1 Disney Movie

Willie Nelson is a legendary country artist and, apparently, a fan of the Country Bears. This singer had a cameo in Disney’s live-action movie The Country Bears, revealing that it’s “hard” for him to imagine popular music without this fictional band.

Disney released ‘The Country Bears,’ featuring a cameo from Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson performs during Farm Aid 2013 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Paul Natkin/WireImage via Getty Images

Disney created the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl inspired by their theme park attractions. In 2002, they released a live-action production inspired by a Frontierland classic — The Country Bears.

The film tells the story of a country-rock group, that split up due to… creative differences. When their beloved concert hall is scheduled for demolition, though, the band manager reunites the Country Bears for one last benefit concert.

That’s with the help of a superfan-turned-Country Bear member, Beary. The movie came with original songs like “Straight to the Heart of Love” and “Can Love Stand the Test,” as well as cameos from actual country musicians.

Willie Nelson called the Country Bears courageous: ‘I learned a lot from those guys’

Other music legends shared their support of the Country Bears — including “On the Road Again” artist, Nelson.

Nelson didn’t officially interact with this fictional band like Queen Latifah or Elton John. He did, however, share his admiration for their music during a fake documentary. An announcer on the TV said the band broke up after their 1991 “Hibernation Tour.”

“It’s actually hard to imagine popular music without the Bears,” Nelson said. “I learned a lot from those guys and that was why I was so sad to see them break up.”

In the credits scene, fans saw more of this Country Bears mockumentary.

“I admire their courage,” Nelson added, despite video clips of the band members crying. “And their tenacity. And their ability to go out and fight for what they believe in.”

Elton John, Queen Latifah, and other celebrities appeared in ‘The Country Bears’

Music legends appeared throughout the film, some of whom shared their support of the rock band. Elton John appeared as himself in this movie musical, with the Country Bears initially mistaking him for a gardener. His song “Friends” appeared in the original soundtrack.

After listening to Country Bear members Trixie and Tennesse perform, one patron said they’re better than the Eagles. That was Don Henley, one of the founding members of the rock band, who also voiced Tennesse. The person sitting next to him was Bonnie Raitt — who voiced Trixie.

Queen Latifah got her own character in The Country Bears. She appeared as a bar owner, lovingly nicknamed “Cha Cha” by one of the Country Bears, Zeb Zoober. She forgave his debt after a musical duel and later mentioned her love for the band in the same mockumentary.

Now, The Country Bears is available on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+.