'It would have been even harder' if Meghan Markle had gone with Prince Harry to visit King Charles in the wake of his cancer diagnosis announcement, a royal author says.

It seems Meghan Markle was “wise” not to join Prince Harry on his visit to see King Charles III amid the monarch’s cancer diagnosis. A royal author says the Duke of Sussex already had to “tread on eggshells” during his return to the U.K. With the addition of his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, the trip would’ve been “even harder.”

Visiting Charles marked a ‘deeply personal moment’ for Harry

It was a quick trip to the U.K. for Harry after Buckingham Palace went public with the king’s cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5, 2024.

In the hours after the palace released a statement saying a “separate issue” had been found during the 75-year-old’s hospitalization for an enlarged prostate, Harry left his and Meghan’s Montecito, California, home and boarded a plane at LAX.

He touched down in England the following day, on Feb. 6, 2024, and proceeded to Clarence House, where he reportedly spent 45 minutes meeting with King Charles. By Feb. 7, 2024, cameras spotted Harry back at the airport preparing for the 11-hour return flight to California.

According to royal author Robert Jobson, it was better Harry visited his dad alone. “I think it was very wise for Meghan to stay at home with the kids [Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2],” he told Express. “Because you know, this is a very difficult and deeply personal moment for, for Prince Harry.”

“He’s got a tread on eggshells really when he comes back because of his book, Spare where he insulted the late Queen [Elizabeth II], and he insulted Prince William‘s wife, Catherine, while also calling William a bully.”

Jobson also claimed that while Harry’s 2023 memoir wasn’t “overly damaging” to King Charles, not “everything’s forgiven.”

Meghan’s presence would’ve made visiting King Charles ‘even harder’

Throwing Meghan in the mix would’ve only made the situation “harder,” Jobson continued, what with the things the 42-year-old has said about the royal family in recent years.

“It would have been even harder if Meghan was with him. Because she seems to have really said some awful things about the royal family, which are going to be very difficult to retract.”

“All the stuff about racism, all the stuff about mental health. All of these things are difficult really and difficult subjects,” he said.

“Now, she may have, from her perspective, a point,” the author went on. “But it makes it very awkward when Harry comes back with her to sit down in a room with Kate [Middleton]. Or in a room with [Queen] Camilla, and them all be friends.”

“So I think that, really, it was probably just wise. Because he [Harry] can go in and brazen it out as they are ultimately a blood family,” Jobson concluded.

Meghan hasn’t seen her father-in-law publicly since 2022

The last time Meghan and King Charles were in the same room together, at least publicly, was Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. She and Harry joined other royal family members to say goodbye to the monarch at her September 2022 funeral.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have reportedly talked with King Charles around the time of his birthday in November 2023. They’re also said to have reached out to the king, as well as the Princess of Wales, when the two royals entered the hospital in January 2024.