Is ‘The X Factor USA’ Coming Back? Everything We Know

The X Factor, created by America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, was a popular singing competition in the U.K. from 2004 to 2018. Cowell attempted an American version of the show, sometimes known as The X Factor USA, but it came to an end after just three seasons. However, ever since the finale, there have been talks of a revival. Cowell once again hinted at The X Factor USA coming back in an interview in December 2022. Here’s more on the original series and what we know about its future.

Kelly Rowland, Demi Lovato, Paulina Rubio, and Simon Cowell on ‘The X Factor USA’ Season 3 | Ray Mickshaw/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

What happened to ‘X Factor USA’?

The X Factor USA first aired on Fox in 2011. Cowell served on the original judges’ panel, along with fellow American Idol judge Paula Abdul, Cheryl Cole, and L.A. Reid. Nicole Scherzinger and Steve Jones served as co-hosts, but Scherzinger later joined the judges’ panel. Other judges included Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, Paulina Rubio, and Kelly Rowland. Khloé Kardashian and Mario Lopez also co-hosted.

Like other competition shows, contestants had to audition in front of the judges and receive a majority vote to move forward. They were then placed in different categories, including groups, girls, boys, and singers over 25 years old. The judges were assigned to a group and mentored them throughout the competition.

The most notable act to come from The X Factor USA was Fifth Harmony, a girl group consisting of Camilla Cabello, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui. They came in third place in season 2. Kane Brown was also on The X Factor, but he quit before finishing the competition.

The X Factor USA ended after three seasons in 2013. According to Cowell, it was never technically canceled — apparently, Fox offered another season. However, he told People (via Digital Spy) that he was balancing too many shows and “[couldn’t] do it anymore.”

Simon Cowell revealed potential plans for ‘The X Factor USA’ coming back

It seems Cowell is willing to give the American show another chance. Rumors of an X Factor USA revival began to swirl back in 2014. However, Cowell didn’t provide any hope until December of last year. He revealed to The Sun that he was in talks with NBC about The X Factor USA coming back, although nothing is official yet. NBC is currently home to America’s Got Talent and The Voice.

“I have a saying in life that’s always go where you’ve got the best invitation — and NBC has offered us to make the show here,” he said. “Which means we’ll make the show here.”

Cowell added that NBC has become the “perfect partner” for his projects.

“I just really like them, got on well with them and they get a kick out of seeing people succeed on [AGT],” he said. “So you go where the best navigation is and if I am being honest there is more excitement to make it here than in the U.K.”

‘The X Factor’ could take over a slot on NBC

The stage is set for the singers to secure their spot in the Girl Band.



See who makes the cut on the latest episode of @TheXFactor: The Band from the UK, now streaming on @Hulu in the US. #XFactorTheBand #XFactor pic.twitter.com/qpjZcj08Ht — THE X FACTOR (USA) (@TheXFactorUSA) December 14, 2019

While a revival isn’t likely to happen until 2024 at the earliest, this year marks 10 years since The X Factor USA’s end. It’s the perfect time to start thinking about the show’s next chapter. It’s possible that NBC has one of The Voice’s time slots in mind, as the show runs two cycles per year.

NBC previously announced that The Voice would move to one cycle per year in the fall, making way for American Song Contest in spring 2022. However, The Voice then returned in March 2023. We suspect that NBC didn’t expect such poor reception of American Song Contest, so they had to fill the spot with another season of The Voice. Could The X Factor USA take over in spring 2024?

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on The X Factor USA revival. In the meantime, check out our coverage of other hit competition shows like The Voice and American Idol.