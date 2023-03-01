Zendaya Wore a Staggering $2.7 Million in Statement Necklaces at the SAG Awards

At the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA, Zendaya proved yet again why she reigns as “queen of the red carpet.” Along with being a nominee for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for Euphoria, the star stunned in not one, but two gorgeous outfits.

While Zendaya’s beautiful ensembles caught everyone’s eyes, the young star also rocked a few statement necklaces worth a staggering $2.7 million. Here’s a look at what experts had to say about Zendaya’s epic fashion statement.

2023 SAG Awards nominee Zendaya on the red carpet | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zendaya’s $2 million yellow gold necklace

Zendaya brought her A-game to the SAG Awards red carpet with a bold and beautiful statement necklace made by Bulgari. The Euphoria star has been a representative for the company for the last three years and has worn a Bulgari piece on the red carpet in the past.

This time around, Zendaya’s necklace featured a stunning trio of cushion cut gemstones in tanzanite, morganite and aquamarine, embellished with spinels and diamonds. The actor was in line for an award for best performance by a female actor in a drama, and her appearance on the red carpet did not disappoint.

Jewelry experts at Steven Stone, a diamond retailer based in the UK, value the necklace at a staggering $2 million. According to Criss Cut Magazine, jewelry expert Zack Stone had only positive things to say about Zendaya’s statement pieces.

“Zendaya made her award show return this weekend and as always, she was the Queen of the red carpet,” Stone shared.

The ‘Euphoria’ star impresses with a pink and gold choker at the SAG Awards

Later while presenting at the SAG Awards, Zendaya turned heads yet again, this time with a stunning pink gold choker by Bulgari. The choker features exquisite mother-of-pearl accents, a magnificent oval aquamarine, and a dazzling array of pave-set diamonds.

The Spider-Man star, who tends to favor a chic style, complemented the choker by wearing a gorgeous slip dress designed by Giorgio Armani. Stone estimated that the necklace is worth somewhere in the $700k range.

Not accounting for the price of the gowns, Zendaya’s statement pieces at the SAG Awards are estimated to be worth a staggering $2.7 million, making her one of the best dressed at the ceremony. And we have to say, the necklaces were worth every penny.

“Paired with a Giorgio Armani slip dress, Zendaya’s second necklace was a retro looking pink gold choker set with mother-of-pearl elements, an oval aquamarine and pave set diamonds,” Stone explained. “I’d estimate the chunky piece to be worth $700k, meaning that the actress wore $2.7 million worth of jewels around her neck throughout the evening.”

Why was Tom Holland not with Zendaya at the SAG Awards?

Zendaya made a solo appearance at the SAG Awards, her second award show of the weekend. Although her co-star and rumored boyfriend Tom Holland was not in attendance, this is not out of the ordinary for the couple.

With the exception of their joint promotional efforts for Spider-Man, where they played on-screen love interests, the two have kept their relationship under wraps, opting not to attend award shows together as a couple to maintain their privacy.

Despite his absence,Holland showed his support for Zendaya by liking her Instagram posts that showcased her NAACP Image Award looks alongside her stylist Law Roach.