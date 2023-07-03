The couple's royal PDA 'looks like an act of mutual happiness rather than vanity or boastfulness,' according to a body language expert.

Sure, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for their public displays of affection, or PDA. However, a body language expert says they’re not the British royals whose existence is basically a “permanent state of PDA.” That honor goes instead to the Duke of Sussex’s cousin, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall.

A 2019 Royal Ascot moment ‘sums up’ Zara and Mike Tindall ‘in life’

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, and other British royals | Owen Humphreys – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert Judi James looked to a lighter moment at the 2019 Royal Ascot, which she told the U.K.’s Express encapsulates the dynamic between Mike and Zara not just at the annual five-day horseracing event but beyond too.

Discussing Zara and Mike’s Royal Ascot demeanor, James recalled how the former pro rugby player pulled a surprise out of his hat at the Ascot racecourse in 2019.

Mike, James said, “made the late Queen and the rest of the royal group roar with laughter when he revealed he was hiding a chocolate gift for his daughter under his top hat.”

“In many ways, the incident sums up Zara and Mike’s behaviour not just at Ascot but in life generally,” the expert said before adding how the couple’s “Ascot poses tend to show high levels of continuity.”

Mike and Zara engage in lots of royal PDA without any ‘cheesy’ body language

Despite heavy PDA, Zara and Mike are never, per James, on the verge of being “cheesy” with their body language.

“The couple exist in an almost permanent state of PDA but their body language never gets cheesy like red carpet celebs,” the expert said. Why? “Because their non-verbal signals are such an obviously clear fit with their emotions and personalities.”

Essentially, it looks true to them and their relationship erring on the side of “authentic” rather than contrived. Zara and Mike’s “love, fun, and laughter look authentic and the fact they are happy to share it with the camera looks like an act of mutual happiness rather than vanity or boastfulness,” James explained.

Mike, she added, “never looks intimidated by the royals. And they, in turn, tend to look both uplifted and slightly in awe of this sporting alpha hero.”

Everything about Zara and Mike Tindall’s body language is in sync, from ‘moods’ to royal PDA

James continued, saying the royal couple “always” give the impression they’re never out of step with each other or, as the saying goes, on the same page.

“Zara and Mike’s moods always look matching, with both looking upbeat and confident,” the expert said, noting even their “playfulness” appears in sync. “They are either looking one another in the eye,” she said. “Or gazing at each other with what looks like admiration and respect beneath the banter.”

As for their general body language, PDA or not, James called Zara and Tindall “wonderfully uncomplicated,” saying, “the only sense of drama is a romantic drama, never friction or concealed feelings.”

