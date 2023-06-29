A body language expert the Prince William and Kate Middleton 2023 Royal Ascot interaction 'probably had more to do with' what they were about to do at the time.

Weeks after Prince William seemingly hurried Kate Middleton along at the Jordan royal wedding the Prince of Wales might’ve looked like he ignored his wife at the 2023 Royal Ascot. However, according to a body language expert, William didn’t brush off the Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s day at the 2023 Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot, one of the annual events on the royal family’s calendar, got a visit from the Prince and Princess of Wales on June 23. The pair attended day four of the horse races after an emotional victory for King Charles III at the racetrack on June 22.

William and Kate watched from the Royal Box after taking part in the day’s carriage procession. Alongside them were Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, 34, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The 2023 Royal Ascot came after numerous other royal events kicking off the summer months; Trooping the Colour, the sovereign’s birthday parade, and the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle.

William seemingly ignoring Kate at the Royal Ascot likely ‘had more to do with’ them ‘needing to focus’

Examining a clip where Kate put her hand on William’s back before the two exchanged a glance, after which Kate dropped her hand and looked at the ground, body language expert Judi James told the U.K.’s Express it may not have been a matter of William ignoring wife, as some might’ve thought.

James said she didn’t believe it was an attempt from William to ignore Kate. Rather, she highlighted what the two were about to do, walk down some stairs at the Ascot Racecourse.

“This one fade-out probably had more to do with the fact that the couple appeared to be going down some steps and needing to focus,” the expert said.

“Here Kate’s hand goes down to William’s bum,” James added. “We can’t see if it connects, but as a gesture, the bum-pat or touch usually suggests physical attraction or approval.”

William and Kate’s PDA is on the rise

Although they’re known for largely keeping PDA to a minimum during official outings, William and Kate’s feelings for each other are evident, according to James.

“You can pin up a wall full of photos of William and Kate flirting or gazing at each other using the look of love to counter this one moment,” the body language expert said.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales seem to be engaging in PDA more regularly. “Their touch rituals and PDAs seem to be increasing recently rather than decreasing,” James added.

Indeed, since receiving their Prince and Princess of Wales titles in 2022, instances of the pair’s PDA seem to only have grown. Kate memorably patted William on the butt with a “love tap” while waking the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet, taking the internet by storm.

Later, in the lead-up to coronation day on May 6, Kate put her hand on William’s back while picking up pizza during a visit to Wales.

